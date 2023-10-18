How to Beat Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

After entering the bridge leading to the Tower of Penance in Lords of the Fallen you may be suspicious of a large empty bridge. They’re commonly home to things like dragons and boss fights. Turns out this bridge is no different. You’ll be up against a side boss called Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho. Here’s our strategy for how to beat the Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

How to Beat Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho in Lords of the Fallen

Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho is one of the easier side bosses in Lords of the Fallen thanks to his slow movement and slow attacks. There are a few things, though, that you need to be wary of with this fight. As the battle starts, if you have any ranged attacks, you should make use of them right from the get go. Arrows and sorceries go a long way here, as he slowly gets up and makes his way over to fight you. You can even burst him down to half HP before the fight really begins.

Once he does make it in to melee range though you have to be careful of his grabbing attack. He can snatch you up with his left hand and pretty much perform a finisher that will drain your HP all the way down. So just keep that in mind when he’s close, be ready to dodge away if it looks like he’s about to lunge in.

Related: Lords of the Fallen Commits the Cardinal Soulslike Sin: Not Resetting Elevators

He also has a little Umbral entity providing him a buff just hanging out behind him. Quickly using your Umbral lamp to cleanse that that away will make things easier as well. Once low enough Sanisho will let rip and fill the entire bridge with poisonous gas. This man has eaten enough beans to gas a stadium, and the toxic mist won’t really subside. This kind of puts a timer on the fight, as it’s nearly impossible to stop your toxic meter building up, at which point your HP will start rapidly chunking down.

The best way to proceed is to start being very aggressive in taking him down. Get a bunch of hits in, dodge his couple of slow sword swings and take the moment to heal back up through the poison before rinsing and repeating. If you damaged him at the start with your ranged attacks, he should already be pretty low. It shouldn’t take too much damage to end him before his poison ends you.

What You Get for Beating Sanisho in LotF

Once defeated you’ll have a nice, clear bridge to cross. The rewards you get for beating Sanisho in Lords of the Fallen are a Carrion Knight Staff weapon, Carrion Knight Helm, and a Vestige Seed. Not a bad haul!

That’s all there is to beating the Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho in LotF. Now you can proceed in to the Tower of Penance!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our rankings of all the starting classes in Lords of the Fallen from worst to best.