Lords of the Fallen Starting Classes, Ranked from Worst to Best

Which class you choose in Lords of the Fallen will largely impact the type of playstyle you’ll adopt for the majority of your time with the game. It’s a big decision to make up front but if you know what kind of strategies you prefer then it should be much simpler to nail down a choice. Having said that, Lords of the Fallen does include some classes that just… aren’t all that good. This is by decision, of course, but if you’re looking to optimize your game then you’ll want to try to follow our ranked list of Lords of the Fallen‘s starting classes from worst to best.

Now, full disclosure, a starting class is quite a subjective decision. If you prefer hitting things with swords, odds are you’re not going to build a character that focuses on slinging spells. That being said, this ranked list of classes in Lords of the Fallen largely takes into consideration aspects like starting level, stats, and equipment and how those can shape your playthrough from the very start. None of these classes are “bad,” but some a designed to be worse in an effort to make the game harder and thus more satisfying.

All of Lords of the Fallen’s Starting Classes, Ranked

9. Condemned

Frankly, this is an easy choice to place at the bottom of this guide. The Condemned begins Lords of the Fallen with unequivocally the worst stats in the game with everything locked to 9 and no bonuses to any particular attribute. Their weapon is similarly poor; I mean, you’re expected to take down the Rhogar and the hordes of Umbar with a wooden bucket and a few throwing stones? Have fun with that.

While the helmet The Condemned uses is one of the best pieces of equipment in their possession, the rest of their kit is pretty weak. Having said that, all of their armor is incredibly light, which would make dodge rolling a breeze if their Endurance wasn’t so low. This is all to say that The Condemned is designed to be the worst starting class in Lords of the Fallen because when you have nothing to lose, you have everything to gain. If you go for this option, be prepared to die many times as you grow your stats to a level that’s actually passable. All of that contributes to Condemned being the worst ranked on this list of classes in Lords of the Fallen.

8. Orian Preacher

I admit to some personal bias on this one because I truly hate using magic in Soulslike games. Nothing against those who enjoy it, I just find it very boring to shoot lightning from afar rather than clobbering foes with a sword. That’s why the Orian Preacher is so low on this particular list. While their health pool is decent, most of their stats are focused on Radiance, a school of magic that is largely focused on healing and buffing. That’s not to say they can’t deal damage though; Orian Preachers have access to lightning bolts and lasers but at the cost of nearly everything else.

If you choose this class, be prepared to have an Endurance stat that’s even lower than The Condemned, making sprinting, dodging, and blocking an absolute pain. In Lords of the Fallen, there’ll often be cases where enemies surround you, and while the Orian Preacher does begin with a decent hammer for a weapon, blocking and parrying is vital to succeeding in combat. If you like hanging back and blasting opponents with magic, you’ll enjoy this class but that attitude might change when the bosses start coming and they don’t stop coming.

7. Pyric Cultist

While certainly more combat-focused than the Orian Preacher, the Pyric Cultist is really for players who don’t mind dying a whole lot in a bid to focus on learning the timing of magic. Pyric magic is fantastic for devastating foes but given that it requires mana to use, it’s another meter that you’ll need to constantly monitor. Their basic weapon isn’t all that impressive either, meaning that you’ll constantly be burning mana rather than swinging at enemies which can be incredibly difficult.

The upside to all of the early-game struggles you might experience as a Pyric Cultist is that you’ll ultimately go into a devastating killing machine. Find a few more spells and continue dumping points into Inferno and you’ll eventually be Lords of the Fallen‘s most efficient glass canon. Just don’t get hit… easy enough, right?

6. Hallowed Knight

Arguably the best glass to choose if you’re new to the Soulslike genre and aren’t comfortable dodging through enemy attacks, the Hallowed Knight is just a little bit boring in my opinion. They’re a chunky knight with thick armor and a big shield designed to absorb punishment rather than avoid it. That’s a decent strategy but given how much faster Lords of the Fallen is in comparison to its predecessor, it seems a shame to abandon that speed in favor of just tanking hits. I’m also not a huge fan of starting with two healing items: The Sanguinarix (which all classes have) and the Briostone Pair effectively do the same thing.

Now for the good part of the Hallowed Knight: Given how much Endurance this class has, parrying is encouraged. With high Strength at play, they can also wear some of the bulkiest, most efficient armor in the game. If you like feeling like Iron Man walking into a room of unarmored thugs, the Hallowed Knight should scratch that itch. As such, the Hallowed Knight is a good choice on this ranked list of the best and worst Lords of the Fallen classes.

5. Partisan

Another class that’s just a little boring which is by design to some extent. Lords of the Fallen even describes it as a “strong and dependable all-rounder” which can be incredibly useful for players new to the genre but for folks who know what they’re getting into, there’s nothing all that appealing about the Partisan. The Udirangr Warwolf has better Strength, the Exiled Stalker trumps it in Agility and the Hallowed Knight’s Endurance puts it to same. Effectively, the Partisan is the class you pick when you’re not entirely sure what kind of build you want to use but don’t want to be immediately devasted by the early-game enemies.

Having said all that, it’s better to be a jack of all trades, master of none than a jack of one trade, master of one. As long as you’re confident that spells won’t be a priority for you in Lords of the Fallen, the Partisan is a decent choice for building a character that can adapt to the situation. If only the Blackfeather Ranger didn’t do it better…

4. Mournstead Infantry

Now we’re getting into the good stuff! The Mournstead Infantry is decently statted and begins with some great equipment including a spear that has both an impressive range and deals some decent damage. With a good balance of points between Strength, Agility, and Endurance, this class excels at physical combat that requires movement and dexterity rather than simply healing through hits.

A great choice for any Soulslike player who goes all in on the dodge roll and avoids enemy attacks, the Mournstead Infantry would be higher on this list if their Vitality was just a touch higher. They’re rather squishy and given their proficiency for light armor, this can be difficult to remember.

3. Exiled Stalker

Arguably the toughest class to play in Lords of the Fallen, the challenge the Exiled Stalker brings to the table is also some of the game’s most rewarding. Even more so than the Mournstead Infantry, players who go this route will need to use their speed to out-maneuver opponents and deal some devasting critical hit damage. It’s an incredibly fun way to play if you’re happy knowing that boss fights might take a bit longer.

The Exiled Stalker is all about combos and chipping away at enemies’ health so encounters can take a while. Having said that, why would you need to fight at all when simply leaping past your foes is a viable strategy too?

2. Blackfeather Ranger

Ah, Blackfeather Ranger. Or as I prefer to call them, Better Puritan. This class is also described as appealing “to those who prefer versatility over a more focused approach,” and the stats definitely reflect that. There’s a decent spread across all the physical traits (magic isn’t a concern in this article) that really like players mix and match to create a class that feels unique in its qualifications.

As a starting point, it’s difficult to beat the Blackfeather Ranger, making it one of the best choices on this ranked list of Lords of the Fallen classes. It also helps that ranged weapons are incredibly powerful in the early hours of Lords of the Fallen so a bow and ammo pouches are some fantastic kit.

1. Udiranger Warwolf

Firstly, what a fantastic name. Secondly, this beast of a class has some EXCELLENT stats to start, including a whopping 16 in Strength and a 13 in Endurance. Agility might be a touch low but really, when you can one-shot most none-boss enemies, why even dodge? The fact that this class is also designed to use two weapons, no shield, and light armor makes the Warwolf immensely satisfying to master.

A combination of devastating power, badass aesthetics, and cool weaponry easily make the Warwolf my number one class in Lords of the Fallen. Your mileage will likely vary but for me, it’s incredibly difficult to play as anyone else. Give the Warwolf a shot if you’re looking for a challenging but fair character build all about landing big hits and efficiently avoiding damage. It’s just the most fun, making it our choice for the best pick on this ranked list of classes in Lords of the Fallen.

