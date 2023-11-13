Grommash Hellscream is the infamous Horde Warchief and the fifth “Hard” level boss you’ll take on in Warcraft Rumble. Here’s the best strategy to use to easily defeat Grommash Hellscream in Warcraft Rumble.

How to Beat Grommash Hellscream in Warcraft Rumble

To best position yourself to take down Grommash Hellscream it’s absolute crucial to gain control of the turret in the middle of the map. Grommash can put a ton of pressure on you constantly with his units otherwise, and you’ll have trouble dealing with attacks from several directions. With control of the mid turret you’ll be much better placed to respond to attacks and start controlling lanes. The central placement opens up a lot of tactical options. So you should focus on sending all your units at the tower right from the get-go.

Save at least one unit to protect your gold miners, but otherwise focus on your onslaught of the turret, and defend from attacks in other lanes when needed. Once you’ve got the turret in your pocket you have new options. You can now easily launch an attack on Grommash from either the lane above or to the right of the turret. Build up as much pressure as you can. This will free up your gold miners to gather more funds and cut off the enemy miners. This should result in Grommash running low on units and you being able to overpower him and beat him down.

That’s the best strategy to use to defeat Grommash Hellscream in Warcraft Rumble. He’s a tough fight until you gain control of the middle turret. Take the central turret then overwhelm him with units. From there you’ll be golden as you lay down the pressure.

Here’s how to get the most out of your very own Grommash Hellscream deck build.