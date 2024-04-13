How To Beat Poppy In The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four

Next up after Rika in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four is Poppy. While she may not look particularly intimidating, any child her age holding an Elite Four position should terrify her opponents. Poppy is a Steel-type trainer, and she is ready to wipe the floor with your face.

All Pokémon on Poppy’s Elite Four Team in Scarlet & Violet

Poppy is going to hit players with a team of five Steel-type Pokémon. Her team is made of levels 58-59, with a similar mixture of dual types to Rika. Like with Rika, we suggest a team of level 70 Pokémon to take Poppy on. Below are all of Poppy’s Pokémon, their levels, and their typings.

Pokémon Level Type Copperajah 58 Steel Magnezone 58 Electric/Steel Bronzong 58 Steel/Psychic Corviknight 58 Flying/Steel Tinkaton 59 Fairy/Steel/Tera Type Steel

How to Defeat Poppy of the Elite Four In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

When it comes to taking Poppy down in the Scarlet and Violet Elite Four, players are going to need to strategize around Steel-type weaknesses. This means looking into Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type options. However, certain Pokémon are going to stand out among others. Below is our suggested team for the second Gym Challenge against Poppy.

Skeledirge – A solid Fire attack from this powerful starter is the perfect option for Copperajah. Its single Steel typing will make it fragile to Fire moves.

– A solid Fire attack from this powerful starter is the perfect option for Copperajah. Its single Steel typing will make it fragile to Fire moves. Garchomp – Garchomp is an extremely powerful Pokémon that can be outfitted with Ground-type moves. These will be effective against the Electric and Steel typing of Magnezone.

– Garchomp is an extremely powerful Pokémon that can be outfitted with Ground-type moves. These will be effective against the Electric and Steel typing of Magnezone. Camerupt – With a combination of Fire and Ground-type moves, Camerupt is a great choice against most of the Pokémon in the battle.

– With a combination of Fire and Ground-type moves, Camerupt is a great choice against most of the Pokémon in the battle. Armarouge – This Gen 9 Pokémon is another great choice for this battle thanks to its Fire-type moves.

– This Gen 9 Pokémon is another great choice for this battle thanks to its Fire-type moves. Clodsire – Clodsire is a great option for going up against Tinkaton. The combination of effective moves and high Defense makes it an optimal choice.

– Clodsire is a great option for going up against Tinkaton. The combination of effective moves and high Defense makes it an optimal choice. Donphan – Donphan is a heavy hitter with good Ground-type moves. It is a good backup that can sub in if other Pokémon get knocked out.

After defeating Poppy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will move on to the next fight against Larry, who has a very different set of Pokémon than when he was originally faced at the Medali Gym.

