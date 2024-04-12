Larry Pokemon Scarlet Violet Gym Challenge Secret Menu
How to Solve the Medali Gym Challenge Secret Menu Quiz in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 12, 2024

To challenge Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, players must complete Gym Challenges, and the Medali challenge is one of the hardest. To help players out, we have all the answers for the Secret Menu quiz needed to challenge Larry.

What is the Secret Menu Quiz in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

The Secret Menu quiz is the Gym Challenge for the Normal-Type Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Players are tasked with ordering the “Secret Item” from the restaurant in Medali, but the item isn’t offered among the options currently available to buy. To order it, they will need to collect clues and then answer the quiz presented by the chef.

Every Medali Secret Menu Gym Challenge Clue Location

Secret Menu Grilled Rice Balls Medali Gym Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Players can locate eight Secret Menu clues scattered around Medali. Below are all the clues, locations, and how to interpret them:

LocationClueTrainer Battle
Young School Kid beside Ice Cream Stand “The odd one out at one of the ice cream stands”Gumshoes Lv 34
Greedent Lv 34
Female Classmate beside the Medali Gym“A dark spot surrounded by stairs”Ursaring Lv 34
Male Classmate beside the benches“Listen to the blue bird Pokémon”Dunsparce Lv 34
Inside the Medali Gym“How the regulars season their dishes”N/A
Treasure Eatery Business Man at the barLemonN/A
Ice Cream stand by the Medali GymGrilled Rice BallsN/A
Medali Amphitheater DoorFire BlastN/A
Find the Medali townsperson with a Squawkabilly on their head“Meedyum”N/A

What is the Medali Gym Secret Menu Quiz Solution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Using the clues above, go to the chef and answer the questions in the following order:

  • Grilled Rice Balls
  • Fire Blast (Extra Crispy)
  • Serving Size: Medium
  • Lemon

Related: How to Get Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After answering this quiz, Gym Leader Larry will reveal himself, and players will be able to challenge him in the fifth battle leading up to the Paldean Championship matches. He isn’t an easy battle, so check out our Medali strategy guide for tips on how to beat him, and plan to come equipped with plenty of high-level Fighting-type options. If Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players lose, they do not have to do the quiz again.

