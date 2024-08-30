How To Break Shields in Star Wars Outlaws

Some of the most annoying enemies in Star Wars Outlaws will carry energy shields, and trying to break them is a headache at first. Here’s how you can tear through their defenses.

How To Destroy Shields in Star Wars Outlaws

Use the Ion Blaster on shields to break them for a short duration in Star Wars Outlaws. The Ion Blaster is another firing mode on Kay’s standard blaster that can be switched while aiming down sights. On a controller, all you have to do is hold the LT/L2 and then tap Y/Triangle. You can then see the reticle change, which signifies a three-round burst of ion projectiles. Simply aim these at a blue shield held by one of your enemies to break the defenses. The shield will deactivate, and you have a few seconds to deal damage with no obstacles.

Before you start shooting Ion blasts, though, you need to unlock the part for your weapon. This requires you to play through the main story and get well beyond the mission with Gorak. After choosing a side, you will be sent on a quest to find a blaster part and take it back to your grounded ship. After you get the part you need, whether it’s from the Pykes or the Crimson Dawn, it can be attached to your weapon on a bench.

After the Ion Blaster is unlocked, you can use it at any time for the rest of the game. It’s not reserved for shield breaking either. This upgrade can be used to destroy droids instead of having to toss grenades or search for launchers in the surrounding area. However, switching modes and shooting will quickly eat away at your heat levels, so don’t use more than one or two bursts at a time so you can take advantage of your attack windows. Then there are no defenses in your way.

