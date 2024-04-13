Pokemon Scarlet Violet Grusha
How to Beat the Glaseado Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

Published: Apr 13, 2024 01:21 pm

The final challenge awaits in Glaseado, where players return to the snow-capped north of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Gym Leader Grusha sits in the tiny town, awaiting challenges ready to fight his powerful Ice-type team, and players need to be prepared before taking him on.

Where is the Glaseado Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? – Location

Glaseado Gym Location Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Image via The Pokémon Company

Like Montenevera, the Glaseado Gym can be found in the Glaseado Mountains. It is located at the highest point of the mountain, just south of Montenevera when looking at the map of Paldea. There isn’t much in this town, so it’s best to stock up on items before heading up to challenge Grusha.

All Glaseado Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Grusha is no push-over as the eighth and final Gym in Paldea. Scarlet & Violet players who have taken the Gyms in the order of difficulty will have an easier time tackling this battle, but it isn’t one to take out of order early in the game. Grusha has a team of four Ice-type Pokémon. Each of these will be between levels 47-48 with brutal attacks and high Defense stats. Below are all of the opponent Pokémon Grusha will use, their levels, and their types.

PokémonLevelType
Frosmoth47Ice/Bug
Beartic47Ice
Cetitan47Ice
Altaria48Dragon/Flying/Tera Type Ice

How to Defeat Grusha at the Glaseado Gym In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

To crush Grusha during the Glaseado Gym challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will want to bring Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire-type attacks to the match. For trainers who picked Fuecoco at the start of the game, now is the time to bring out Skeledirge to truly lay down some damage. Otherwise, players can consider bringing Pokémon from the list below.

  • Lucario
  • Quaquaval
  • Corviknight
  • Gallade
  • Tinkaton

Before ascending the Glaseado mountain, it is important to have the challenging party at level 55, with 60 being the optimal choice for a less turbulent battle. Like with Tulip and Ryme, make sure there are plenty of Max Revives and Max Potions available, as Ice-type moves can deal a painful amount of damage.

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Glaseado Gym?

Those who manage to take Grusha down are ready to head to the Championship challenge in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but not before they claim TM124 Ice Spinner. To teach this to multiple Pokémon, players will need to craft additional TMs using 8000 LP, 3 Bergmite Ice, 5 Cetoddle Grease, and 3 Frigibax Scales.

