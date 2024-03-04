Shortly after they arrive in the city of Under Junon in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, players will have to contend with a watery beast known as the Terror of the Deep. This creature has a few tricks up its fins and can be tricky to beat without the right strategy.

How to Beat the Terror of the Deep in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot by The Escapist

When facing off against the Terror of the Deep in FF7 Rebirth, there are some key strategies to keep in mind. With the right party build and approach, this combat will be an oceanic breeze.

When you’re headed toward this combat in the Junon region, make sure you’ve got some spell casters in your party to deal with the water cell attack. It’s vulnerable to any magic, so any spell materia will help. The water-type Terror is weak to Thunder magic, so prioritize those spells if you’ve got them.

Because this creature is quick and its most deadly attacks are close range, I like to keep some ranged characters like Barret in the mix so I can deal damage without chasing it around the map or getting sucked into its grip. Tifa’s quick attacks and aerial combat abilities are great for staggering this enemy. I’d suggest a party with Cloud, Tifa, and Barret for this one.

When approaching combat, evasion is key. Stay away from big damage-dealing attacks and focus on hitting it with all you’ve got from afar with Thunder spells if possible.

You’ll also want to prioritize crippling the tailfin whenever the Terror brings it forward in FF7 Rebirth, as this cuts down on the number of tail grabs you’ll need to evade.

This is a long enough combat that your summon gauge will likely fill up, so take advantage of the extra addition to the battlefield.

How to Evade Special Attacks from the Terror of the Deep in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Terror of the Deep is a water/dragon monster in FF7 Rebirth, and it comes with some special attacks you’ll need to watch out for. Here are some of its deadliest tricks and how to counter or evade them:

Grasping Tail

With this move, the Terror of the Deep grabs a party member with its tail and slowly crushes them. When it finally releases you, it does so with a mighty smash that can easily knock out a character in one fell swoop. If you hit dodge quickly enough when this attack triggers, you can evade it. Still, it’s best to rule it out altogether, so focus attacks on the tail to cripple it, thus preventing the Terror from using this attack against you.

Water Cell

The Terror of the Deep loves trapping your party in a watery bubble that renders them immobile. You’ll need to use magic attacks against the bubble to destroy it and set your party members free. You can evade this attack if you’re quick with the dodge button at the right moment, but your non-player allies aren’t very good at this. I suggest having more than one party member with a few offensive spells to quickly break your allies free.

Oceanic Tornado

When the Terror of the Deep heads to the center of the fighting arena, prepare to run for your party’s lives. This tornado attack will draw the party towards it and cause substantial damage if they get sucked in. Make sure to run in the opposite direction with your active character for the duration of the attack to avoid being drawn in, and you’ll easily avoid this one.

Aquatic Twister

This attack creates mini-tornadoes that spout up from below and deal damage. You can see the water bubbling on the surface just before it erupts, so keep an eye out and avoid any areas with water rings as they’re about to spout a twister.

And that’s how to beat the Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available on PlayStation 5.