How To Become a Vet in BitLife

If nursing animals back to health sounds like a dream come true in BitLife, you’ll need to learn how to become a Vet. Let’s find out what paths we need to take in our schooling career, and how we can successfully land that job.

Recommended Videos

How To Become A Veterinarian in BitLife

To pursue your dreams of becoming a Vet, you’ll first need to make sure that you’re keeping up on your smarts. You can’t make it into college if you don’t have a decent amount of Smarts before applying. You can also participate in Sports to hope for a full-ride scholarship to the school of your dreams.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’ve graduated High School, you’ll have the chance to go off to College. If you’re hoping to become a Vet, you’ll want to major in one of the following fields:

Biology

Chemistry

Related: How to Rob a Train in BitLife

Once you’ve graduated, it’s time to start searching for a job in the field. Head to the Jobs menu, and either try for Job Recruitment or search and see what types of jobs are available for you to partake in. You may need to either exit the game or age up a year if the option for a Vet isn’t available. Sooner than later, you’ll be able to apply for the role of a Vet and get the career of your dreams. Just make sure to take the first one that is offered to you — you can always apply elsewhere once you’ve got some experience under your belt.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you first get out of University, there may only be roles open for things like Pet Groomer. This should still help you get your foot in the door because it’s still considered a Veterinary Clinic role. Continue putting in good work at this position, and you can start moving up the ladder to becoming a vet.

No matter if you’re aiming for the Loaded Ribbon by becoming the best Vet in the world, or you just want to chase your passions, you’ll be ready to go now that you’re on the right path.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more