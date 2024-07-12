Certified Ajax enjoyers will know he is a force to be reckoned with. If you have been the Ultimate version, here’s how to get all materials to unlock Ultimate Ajax in The First Descendant.

How to Get Ultimate Ajax in The First Descendant

If the normal Ajax is a tough farm, then the Ultimate Ajax is definitely much, much harder in The First Descendant. As usual, you will need to get his blueprints, and then you will need all the resources required to build those blueprints. This will then allow you to build Ultimate Ajax himself. The main difficulty here is that Ultimate Ajax has “ultimate” drop rates, which are very low. His Blueprint drop chances get as low as 3%, and I’d describe a lot of his Amorphous Material drop rates as pretty tough as well. A lot of this is locked away behind Hard mode content, so he is definitely a late-game farm.

Notes on Amorphous Materials for New Players

To get things like blueprints for the Descendants and Ultimate weapons, including Ultimate Ajax, you’ll need to find the right Amorphous Material and then open it using a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors.

Remember, you will need to open the Amorphous Material for a CHANCE for the blueprint to drop, so you will likely need to farm multiple Materials for each part, then open them by grinding the boss fights. Also, one last thing: this is NOT a farm for new players. Y’all should be off trying to farm Enzo instead.

All Ultimate Ajax Amorphous Materials

Now, for the Ultimate versions of the Descendants, it’s frankly more respectful of your time to grind up through hard mode and take advantage of improved drop rates than grind away on the easier content. You can only get one of the Blueprints from a Normal mode activity anyway, so if we need to be in hard mode, let’s focus on the highest drop chances possible.

This can be incredibly impactful. Many of the Materials you need for Ultimate Ajax hover around the 20% drop chance, which means, usually, 9 runs to hit a 99% probability of getting it. The time you can save here is substantial by going for the 100% drop chance Materials.

Obviously, the bad news is that 6% chance for the Blueprints you need to drop from the materials. That puts your required runs for a 99% probability at around 80 runs per item. Now, you might get lucky, you might not, but that’s the math behind it all.

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Ultimate Ajax Enhance Cells Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 057 – has a 100% drop chance from the Magister Lab (Hard) mission in the Fallen Theater area of Kingston.

Opened at the Executioner (Hard) Void Intercept boss fight with a 10% chance to drop. Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 116 – has a 100% drop chance from Bio-Lab (Hard) mission in the Hatchery area of White-night Gulch.

Opened at the Frost Walker (Hard) Void Intercept boss fight with a 6% chance to drop. Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 94 – has a 100% drop chance from The Asylum (Hard) mission in the Vermillion Waste area of Agna Desert.

Opened at the Swamp Walker (Hard) Void Intercept boss fight with a 6% chance to drop. Ultimate Ajax Code Amorphous Material Pattern: 019 – has a 26-44% drop chance from the Forgottense mission in the Restricted Zone area of Sterile Land.

Opened at the Dead Bride (Hard) Void Intercept boss fight with a 6% drop chance.

Once you have all the blueprints for Ultimate Ajax, you need to make the parts using the following resources:

Ajax Part Resourcs Required for Research Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells 969 Silicon

656 Flectorite

98 Balanced Plasma Battery

Ultimate Ajax Enhance Cells Blueprint Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer 919 Ceramic Composite

682 Hellion

62 Anode Ion Particle

Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst 817 Nanopolymers

1039 Shape Memory Alloy

91 Fusion Plasma Battery

Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Ultimate Ajax Code No construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

Resource Best Farming Source Silicon Any Munitions boxes or Resource boxes in Echo Swamp will give you these. Use your Ecive scan to find them; they will be marked with small white diamond-shaped chevrons. Flectorite Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on White-night Gulch. Balanced Plasma Battery Farmed from mission monsters in the following areas of Fortress:

Heart of the Fortress

Quarantine Zone Ceramic Composite Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in White-night Gulch. Hellion Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Fortress. Anode Ion Particle Gotten from mission monsters in Vulgus Blockade, Deep Digger, Broadband Fleet Beacon, and Ruins Guard Facility. Nanopolymers Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Agna Desert. Shape Memory Alloy Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Hagios. Fusion Plasma Battery Obtained from the mission monsters in the following missions:

Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Classified Area: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take eighteen hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 450,000 Gold.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Ultimate Ajax for a cool 900,000 Gold. This will take another thirty-six hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect and unlock Ultimate Ajax in The First Descendant.

For the folks out there willing to stare down this grind, my hate it off to you. These are some pretty serious time investments, but Ultimate Ajax does come with a bunch of pre-tuned slots for modules, so you are balancing out some of the time investment that way.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam

