In Palworld, you can feel weak early on. You don’t really get guns or strong Pals until further into the game when you unlock more advanced materials. In this guide, we’ll be going over how to build the strongest early game team in Palworld.

How to Build the Strongest Early Game Team in Palworld

To build the strongest early game team in Palworld, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a whole bunch of Pal Spheres on hand and a weapon to fight with. At night, head out into the starting zone, and you’ll spot a new variety of Pals roaming around for you to fight and catch. You’re looking for the Pals Daedream and Hoocrates.

You’ll need to catch one Hoocrate and four Daedream. Once you’ve got those Pals caught, head back to base and sleep in your bed to skip forward to daytime. Open up your Technology Tree from the main menu, and as long as you are level 8, you’ll be able to spend some Tech points to unlock Daedream’s Necklace.

Now head over to your Pal Gear Workbench or build one if you don’t have one yet. You’ll want to use it to build four Daedream’s Necklace items. You’ll need Leather, Fiber, and Paldium Fragments to craft them, which aren’t too tough to get ahold of at this point in the game. Once you’ve crafted four Daedream’s Necklaces, collect them, and they’ll go into your Key Items in your bag. Now add Hoocrate and your four Daedreams to the party.

With the Daedream’s Necklaces in your inventory, it will allow all four of your Daedreams to roam by your side at once. Let out your Hoocrate, and you’ll have all five Pals out and active all at once. This is one of the most crazy powerful early game Pal teams you can possibly get in Palworld. Hoocrate has the ability Dark Knowledge, which buffs the Dark type Pals Attack Power.

Now you’ll have four powered-up Daedreams firing off abilities all at once alongside Hoocrate, who is a strong Pal in its own right. Couple that with your own weapon damage capabilities, and suddenly, you’ll be dealing a ton of damage.

That’s how you build the most strongest early game Pal team in Palworld. It’s a great setup that will let you take on higher-level Pals and the game’s first boss.

Palworld Early Access is available now.