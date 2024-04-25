A created character hitting a return Control shot in Top Spin 2K25
How To Change MyCareer Difficulty in Top Spin 2K25

Find out how to tweak the difficulty options in Top Spin 2K25.
While dominating your opponents in MyCareer feels great in Top Spin 2K25, sometimes you want to change things up and have a real challenge. Let’s find out how to turn up the difficulty, and why you should consider giving it a try.

How To Change Opponent Difficulty in Top Spin 2K25

Top Spin 2K25 MyCareer Menu with a large red arrow pointing to the Settings option
If you’re looking to crank up the difficulty — or drop it down, we aren’t going to judge — you’ll need to first head into the MyCareer game mode. Once you are here, check the bottom of your page, as signaled by the red arrow in the photo above. You’ll find the option for Settings, which on Xbox Series X|S is the Y button. Press this, and you’ll be brought into a new menu.

All of the available options for changeable settings in MyCareer mode in Top Spin 2K25
From here, you’ll have the option to tweak a few different settings, but AI Difficulty is the main one we’ll want to switch up here. There are a few settings available, with a special unlockable difficulty in the MyCareer mode:

  • Very Easy
  • Easy
  • Normal
  • Hard
  • Very Hard
  • Legendary (Unlockable)

Can You Change Match Types in MyCareer?

You can also change how Matches play out, with a few selectable options. If you’re hoping for the real deal, or you just want to breeze through MyCareer as quickly as possible, try changing it to one of the following:

  • Dynamic Matches
    • TS 250 – 7-Point Tie Break
    • TS 500 – 10-Point Tie Break
    • ATP Masters 1000 & Grand Slam – One Set of 3 Games
  • Super Tie Break
    • Single 10-Point Tie Break
  • Short Set
    • One Set of 3 Games
  • Top Spin
    • Best of 3 sets, 3 Games per set, super tie break in the deciding set
  • Real Tennis
    • Best of 5 sets in Grand Slam Tournaments, best of 3 in other tournaments, 6 games per set

If you’re hoping to level up quickly or farm plenty of VC, changing these options will help you reach your cap easily. The more difficult a match is, and the length of said match can drastically change the amount of VC and XP you can earn.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

