How To Change MyCareer Difficulty in Top Spin 2K25

While dominating your opponents in MyCareer feels great in Top Spin 2K25, sometimes you want to change things up and have a real challenge. Let’s find out how to turn up the difficulty, and why you should consider giving it a try.

How To Change Opponent Difficulty in Top Spin 2K25

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to crank up the difficulty — or drop it down, we aren’t going to judge — you’ll need to first head into the MyCareer game mode. Once you are here, check the bottom of your page, as signaled by the red arrow in the photo above. You’ll find the option for Settings, which on Xbox Series X|S is the Y button. Press this, and you’ll be brought into a new menu.

Screenshot by The Escapist

From here, you’ll have the option to tweak a few different settings, but AI Difficulty is the main one we’ll want to switch up here. There are a few settings available, with a special unlockable difficulty in the MyCareer mode:

Very Easy

Easy

Normal

Hard

Very Hard

Legendary (Unlockable)

Can You Change Match Types in MyCareer?

You can also change how Matches play out, with a few selectable options. If you’re hoping for the real deal, or you just want to breeze through MyCareer as quickly as possible, try changing it to one of the following:

Dynamic Matches TS 250 – 7-Point Tie Break TS 500 – 10-Point Tie Break ATP Masters 1000 & Grand Slam – One Set of 3 Games

Super Tie Break Single 10-Point Tie Break

Short Set One Set of 3 Games

Top Spin Best of 3 sets, 3 Games per set, super tie break in the deciding set

Real Tennis Best of 5 sets in Grand Slam Tournaments, best of 3 in other tournaments, 6 games per set



If you’re hoping to level up quickly or farm plenty of VC, changing these options will help you reach your cap easily. The more difficult a match is, and the length of said match can drastically change the amount of VC and XP you can earn.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

