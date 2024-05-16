How to Complete All Disney Dreamlight Valley Park Fest Quests

The Park Fest has a bonanza of quests to knock out for rewards. Here’s how to complete all quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley Park Fest.

How to Complete Every Disney Dreamlight Valley Park Fest Quests

So! The Park Fest is the latest event to hit Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you have until June 5 to knock them all out. These quests are divided into two types: character quests and decoration quests. We’ll knock out those character daily quests first.

But be sure to talk to Scrooge McDuck before you get started, as he’ll kick off the entire event for you.

How to Complete Dreamlight Parks Fest Quest: Moana

You can speak to Moana anytime during the Park Fest event to get her event quest. She’ll ask that you make her Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes. And you can get the recipe for that cupcake by speaking to Scrooge McDuck or following the recipe below.

To make Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, combine the following ingredients:

Wheat x 5 – Wheat seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, located in the Peaceful Meadows, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

Milk x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Butter x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Raspberry x 5 – Can be found in the Plaza or in the Peaceful Meadow.

Once you have five, bring them to Moana, and she’ll tell you to distribute them to five different villagers.

How to Complete Dreamlight Parks Fest Quest: Scrooge McDuck

It might seem a little out of character, but Scrooge McDuck will request that you make him five Stitch Cupcakes. They’re pretty cute, so who can blame him?

To make Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, combine the following ingredients:

Wheat x 5 – Wheat seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, located in the Peaceful Meadows, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

Milk x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Butter x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Blueberry x 5 – Can be found in Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor.

How to Complete Dreamlight Parks Fest Quest: Mickey

During the Park Fest event, you can speak to Mickey to get his event quest. And it’s relatively straightforward! He wants you to bake him five Minnie Cupcakes. The Minnie Cupcakes recipe will be given to you by Scrooge McDuck. Next, you’ll just need a kitchen and the following ingredients:

Wheat x 5 – Wheat seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, located in the Peaceful Meadows, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

Milk x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Butter x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Apple x 5 – Can be found in the Plaza.

Combine these ingredients, then bring those beautiful cupcakes over to Mickey!

How to Complete Dreamlight Parks Fest Quest: Wall-E

Wall-E might not have a mouth but that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy a good cupcake! Speak to him and he’ll request five Spaceship Earth Cupcakes. At least he’s on theme! To make Spaceship Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Wheat x 5 – Wheat seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, located in the Peaceful Meadows, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

Milk x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Butter x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Coconut x 5 – Can be found after completing the Burying the Eel quest on Dazzle Beach.

How to Complete Dreamlight Parks Fest Quest: Ursula

I didn’t take Ursula for a cupcake loving octopi, but here we are! And she’ll request that you make Mermaid Cupcakes which have scallops in them. Gross!

To make Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Wheat x 5 – Wheat seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, located in the Peaceful Meadows, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

Milk x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Butter x 5 – Can be found in Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Scallops x 5 – Can be found on the beach of Dazzle Beach.

Once you’ve completed each quest, you’ll need to gift those five cupcakes to five different villagers. There’s more joy in sharing than hoarding. And for your hard work, you’ll get 50x Green Buttons.

How to Complete Dreamlight Parks Fest: Decorate

The final quest we’ll be tackling is the Decorate quest. Scrooge McDuck will assign this quest to you, so be sure to speak to him after starting the event. He’ll then ask you for the following items, which you’ll have to collect for him.

Iron Ingot x25 – Found in Rock Spots at the Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Frosted Heights, Vitalys Mines, and Sunlit Plateau.

x25 – Found in Rock Spots at the Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Frosted Heights, Vitalys Mines, and Sunlit Plateau. Red Falling Penstemon x10 – Found in the Plaza. Only six can be found there at a time, and they respawn 20 minutes after being picked.

x10 – Found in the Plaza. Only six can be found there at a time, and they respawn 20 minutes after being picked. Green Rising Penstemon x15 – Found in the Peaceful Meadow. Only three can be found there at a time, and they respawn 40 minutes after being picked.

x15 – Found in the Peaceful Meadow. Only three can be found there at a time, and they respawn 40 minutes after being picked.

Sunflower x5 – Found in Dazzle Beach. Only four can be found there at a time, and they respawn 30 minutes after being picked.

x5 – Found in Dazzle Beach. Only four can be found there at a time, and they respawn 30 minutes after being picked. Rope x25 – Crafted by combining eight fibers. You’ll need one seaweed, found by fishing or foraging, for every five fibers.

x25 – Crafted by combining eight fibers. You’ll need one seaweed, found by fishing or foraging, for every five fibers. White & Pink Hydrangea x5 – Found in Dazzle Beach. Only two can be found there at a time, and they respawn one hour after being picked.

x5 – Found in Dazzle Beach. Only two can be found there at a time, and they respawn one hour after being picked. Purple Hydrangea x5 – Found in Dazzle Beach. Only three can be found there at a time, and they respawn 40 minutes after being picked.

x5 – Found in Dazzle Beach. Only three can be found there at a time, and they respawn 40 minutes after being picked. Yellow Daisy x5 – Found in Peaceful Meadow. Only six can be found there at a time, and they respawn 20 minutes after being picked.

Once you have all the items he’s requested, Scrooge will request you make five Park Benches and five Park Balloons. When you’ve successfully crafted all ten items, he’ll reward you with a treasure trove of Green Buttons.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now.

