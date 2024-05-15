How to Find All Buttons in Disney Dreamylight Valley

The highlight of Park Fest is collecting buttons! Here’s how to find all buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

So! For Park Fest, you’ll have until June 5 to collect as many buttons as possible. Doing so will let you use the buttons you’ve collected to craft novelty popcorn buckets! To jumpstart this button hunt, you’ll first need to talk to Scrooge McDuck, who will introduce you to the Park Fest and task you with finding buttons.

Right now, the only buttons we can collect are red, blue, green, flower, and purple buttons. If you go to the collection tab, you’ll see that there’s also a yellow button, but it’s currently unavailable. So, let’s focus on getting the buttons that are available.

Red Buttons: Found around or inside Villager houses.

Blue Buttons: Found randomly while fishing at white fishing spots on Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow ponds. White fishing spots will have white circles. It took me six or so tries before I pulled my first blue button.

Green Buttons: Rewarded through daily and weekly event quests.

Flower Buttons: Found around the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

Purple Buttons: Crafted with other Buttons. Requires one blue button, two red buttons, and 100 Dreamlight to craft.

When it comes to Blue Buttons, I highly recommend having a fishing buddy with you, as you’ll have a chance to duplicate your button haul!

There are five different popcorn buckets you can craft with these buttons: the Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket, the Cinderella Popcorn Bucket, the Stitch Popcorn Bucket, the Figment Popcorn Bucket, and the Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket. And if you want the rundown on how many buttons, you’ll need to craft each of these items, check out the table below.

Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket Green Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x20) Cinderella Popcorn Bucket Green Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x10) Stitch Popcorn Bucket Green Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x20) Figment Popcorn Bucket Green Button (x40), Red Button (x10), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x20) Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket Green Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Red Button (x10), Flower Button (x20)

And that’s how you find all buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

And that's how you find all buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

