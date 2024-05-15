Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Find All Buttons in Disney Dreamylight Valley

Get ready for a button hunting grind
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 15, 2024 01:43 pm

The highlight of Park Fest is collecting buttons! Here’s how to find all buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Every Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

So! For Park Fest, you’ll have until June 5 to collect as many buttons as possible. Doing so will let you use the buttons you’ve collected to craft novelty popcorn buckets! To jumpstart this button hunt, you’ll first need to talk to Scrooge McDuck, who will introduce you to the Park Fest and task you with finding buttons.

Right now, the only buttons we can collect are red, blue, green, flower, and purple buttons. If you go to the collection tab, you’ll see that there’s also a yellow button, but it’s currently unavailable. So, let’s focus on getting the buttons that are available.

  • Red Buttons: Found around or inside Villager houses.
  • Blue Buttons: Found randomly while fishing at white fishing spots on Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow ponds. White fishing spots will have white circles. It took me six or so tries before I pulled my first blue button.
  • Green Buttons: Rewarded through daily and weekly event quests.
  • Flower Buttons: Found around the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.
  • Purple Buttons: Crafted with other Buttons. Requires one blue button, two red buttons, and 100 Dreamlight to craft.
Image of a blue button after being fished up in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshots by The Escapist
Image of a beach with two red buttons on it in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshots by The Escapist

Related: How to Unlock Daisy Duck’s Boutique and Become a Disney Dreamlight Valley Fashion Icon

When it comes to Blue Buttons, I highly recommend having a fishing buddy with you, as you’ll have a chance to duplicate your button haul!

There are five different popcorn buckets you can craft with these buttons: the Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket, the Cinderella Popcorn Bucket, the Stitch Popcorn Bucket, the Figment Popcorn Bucket, and the Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket. And if you want the rundown on how many buttons, you’ll need to craft each of these items, check out the table below.

Related: Where to Find Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Metallic Mickey Popcorn BucketGreen Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x20)
Cinderella Popcorn BucketGreen Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x10)
Stitch Popcorn BucketGreen Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x20)
Figment Popcorn BucketGreen Button (x40), Red Button (x10), Purple Button (x5), Flower Button (x20)
Pooh’s Popcorn BucketGreen Button (x40), Blue Button (x15), Red Button (x10), Flower Button (x20)

And that’s how you find all buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

For more articles like this, here’s our guide on how to get Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now.

Post Tag:
Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Beat Cerberus in Hades 2
Infernal Beast Cerberus Hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat Cerberus in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 15, 2024
Read Article Best Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Screenshot of the Silver Pool in Hades 2 with all weapons unlocked and Weapon Aspects applied
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 15, 2024
Read Article All Cupcake Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Cupcake Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Beat Cerberus in Hades 2
Infernal Beast Cerberus Hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat Cerberus in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 15, 2024
Read Article Best Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Screenshot of the Silver Pool in Hades 2 with all weapons unlocked and Weapon Aspects applied
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 15, 2024
Read Article All Cupcake Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Cupcake Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 15, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.