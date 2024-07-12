How to Get The Mid-Air Maneuvering Mod in The First Descendant

The Mid-Air Maneuverying Mod is an interesting option and will make awkward moments in The First Descendant a bit easier to handle. This is how to get it.

How to Get The Mid-Air Maneuvering Mod

To get the Mid-Air Maneuvering module, you can farm it by completing the Void Fragment in the Restricted Zone in the Sterile Land. It has a 1.5% drop chance here, and the Void Fragment requires a Fire attribute Descendant to work. With a 1.5% drop chance, that means about 300 runs to reach a probability of 99% of getting the mod, and even then, it may take much longer.

Now, it can also drop from mission monsters (yellow bar enemies) in a range of other missions, and my favorite one for this particular farm is the Anticipated Ambush Point in the Rockfall area of Sterile Land. While we don’t know the drop chance of these mods and special drops from mission monsters, this is just a mission that can be farmed so fast that it is well worth doing, especially with Bunny, whom you likely have in your collection.

All you need to do for this mission is grab the beacon, hit your Speed of Light and Lightning Emission, and then run up and down the hill until all the enemies are wiped. At any kind of decent level, your abilities will just one shot every enemy before they can even spawn. Farming here also allows you to farm multiple useful items at once, as you can get Artificial Biometal and Negative Ion Particle drops from the mission monster with every kill, and it is also a solid Code Analyzer farm.

Frankly, unless you really need something because it is instantly relevant in the meta and you are trying to set some records, broader resource farms will nearly always be a better use of your time than targeting singular items.

What does Mid-Air Maneuvering do?

This mod allows you to grapple to the air instead of a grapple point, vastly improving Descendant maneuverability. There are two main reasons why people like it so much. First, it allows you to bypass some pretty annoying jumping puzzles in some of the popular farming spots. Secondly, it allows just about every Descendant to travel around the open-world areas much more easily and quickly. For example, this is great on Enzo when farming Encrypted Vaults, as you just get to travel faster. You can only grapple to the air once, and then your feet have to hit the ground for a reset.

The First Descendant is available to play now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

