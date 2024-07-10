Ultra and Precision Code Analyzers are hugely important in The First Descendant. Here’s the best farm for Ultra and Precision Code Analyzers in The First Descendant.

How to Get Code Analyzers in the First Desendant

Code Analyzers drop from enemies during missions. Unfortunately, they cannot be built through research or farmed in the same way as Amorphous Materials or any mission reward. All you can do is get out there and kill some enemies.

The way the drop pool seems to work for these is that they will have a chance to drop from a yellowbar enemy during a mission, and that chance will be the same no matter the mission you are playing. If you are playing a 20-minute-long mission, you’ll have a similar chance of getting a drop as you will from a short mission. As such, the best thing to do is grind out short missions fast, especially ones that contain lots of yellowbar enemies.

Only in-mission enemies will drop these, not open world enemies, and not enemies that spawn during the long wave-based modes, which you will find yourself farming a lot.

The Best Early Game Farm

Anticipated Ambush Point – Rockfall – Sterile Land

The Anticipated Ambush Point in Rockfall, Sterile Land is a great mission to run to farm Code Analyzers in The First Descendant. It’s contained in a small area, involves just a few groups of mobs, and can be wrapped up in about 30 seconds or so, depending on your level. It goes without saying that for farming such as this, Bunny is the ideal Descendant to bring, especially if you have the right mods on her. Start the mission, pop her third ability and then her second, then run up the hill, half way back down, and you are pretty much done. Just make sure that you check all the spawn locations to ensure you’ve picked up all the drops.

Baggage Transport Base – Vermillion Waste – Agna Desert

Another quick one, as long as you’re with friends. This should take under a minute to complete if you have a group, as you need to cap the Kuiper points. Lots of enemies will spawn, so just eat them up and then check the spawns at the end. It’s definitely one to avoid solo, as the need to cap the points will really drag out the length of the mission on you.

The Best Mid Game Farm

Border Line of Truth – The Mountaintops – White-night Gulch

The best place to farm Code Analyzers in the mid-game in The First Descendant is definitely Border Line of Truth, in the Mountaintops region of White-night Gulch. The resource can drop from the yellow bar bosses, and three of them will spawn during this short one. With a good group, this mission can be wrapped up in under a minute.

The starting beacon and the mission area are very close together, so it is very easy to keep cycling through the mission. Just hit the beacon and then run back to continue farming the mission.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

