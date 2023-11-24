How to Complete Essence of Aether in MW3 Zombies

Once you’re making progress battling the corrupted hordes of the undead, it’s time to track down a special substance that should make your life both easier and more complicated. Here’s how to complete the Essence of Aether mission in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies.

Tracking Down the Aether Samples in MW3 Zombies

Serving as a Tier 3 mission in Act II of Zombies, Essence of Aether tasks players with exploring Urzikstan in an effort to locate and secure three samples of Aether, a substance that may turn the tide against the zombies while also serving as a means to grant you gear upgrades. While the rarity of the mineral may make this sound daunting, it’s actually relatively simple.

All three samples are contained in high-tech canisters that appear in specific locations. You needn’t worry about a random spawn throwing off your groove, they’ll always show up in the same places. So, let’s get into where you need to go:

Aether Sample #1

To find this canister, move to the eastern side of the map and look out for the Hamza Bazaar. Once you hit the bridge that joins Shahin Manor with Hadiqa Farms, simply turn to the northwest and run into what looks like a little supermarket. You’ll know it’s the right building because there should be a turret mounted on top. Just look for the turret icon on your map; there shouldn’t be any others nearby. Inside, on one of the shelves near the cash register, you’ll find the Essence Container.

Aether Sample #2

For the next Aether container, you’ll need to head to what is effectively the exact opposite point on the map. Make your way northwest, aiming for Levin Resort. Once you’re there, head southeast until you come across a small group of buildings that serve as both shops and apartments; if you find yourself in Urzikstan Cargo, you’ve gone too far.

Within this cluster of structures, you’re looking for the largest building, located in the center. Enter the building and stick to the first floor. The Rostova Shops Essence Container can be found sitting on a desk behind two crates covered with green tarps. While this pickup is in an orange threat zone, technically making it the most dangerous to collect, it’s right on the edge of the vicinity so it shouldn’t be too tough.

Aether Sample #3

From where you picked up the Rostova Shops Essence Container, go directly south, crossing the bridge into Zaravan City. You’re looking for a collection of buildings known as the Quadri Shopping Center. It won’t appear on the map, so your best bet is to zoom in and head towards the structures northwest of the “Zaravan City” text. Once you find the roundabout, head west and keep your eyes peeled for a restaurant. The container will be on the counter alongside the cash register.

With all of the Aether Samples collected, you’ve all but completed the Essence of Aether mission in MW3 Zombies. All you need to do now is call in an exfiltration chopper and wrap up the mission. Good hunting, soldier.