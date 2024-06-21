Elden Ring has no shortage of gloomy NPCs with branching quests. Here’s how to complete Moore’s quest in Elden Ring.

How to Complete Moore’s Quest in Elden Ring

Moore is one of the first NPCs you’ll encounter in Shadow of the Erdtree. And, like all the other NPCs you encounter, the choices you make with him will drastically alter his life.

To start Moore’s quest, speak to him at the Main Gate Cross in front of Belurat Tower. He’ll be there along with Sir Anbach. At first, Moore won’t have much to say. Speak to him until he exhausts his dialogue, then purchase something from him. It doesn’t matter what. Once you do so, you’ll have the option to speak to him again.

He’ll tell you that he enjoys finding things for you, Leda, and everyone else. He’ll also mention his affinity for the Forager Brood, which are the centipede rot-worshipping monsters that likely killed you a lot in Caelid. Now, you’ll find them scattered around the map, and most of them are friendly. So, don’t kill them if you want to stay on Moore’s good side.

After you’ve spoken to Moore twice, you’ll need to find Thiollier. Thiollier is across the Ellac Greatbridge that you passed to get to the Main Gate Cross site of grace. Cross the bridge, then turn right at the Castle Front site of grace.

This path will take you through the forest. It will eventually fork, and you’ll want to take the leftmost path. This will lead to a fast dead end, where you’ll find a cross of Miquella along with Thiollier.

Speak to Thiollier, who has his own unique quest that overlaps with this one. Once you’ve spoken to Thiollier, return to Moore at the Main Gate Cross site of grace. Speak to him and mention Thiollier. He’ll give you the Black Syrup to bring to Thiollier.

Do so, and you’ll be able to speak to Thiollier three times. The first time to give him the Black Syrup, the second time to ask about what it does, and the third time to receive Thiollier’s Concoction. Drinking this potion, which can be found in your tools, will immediately kill you. So, don’t do that.

From here, you don’t have to make any major decisions, so you can continue on with the game until you reach the Shadowkeep.

What Dialogue Choice to Choose for Moore in Elden Ring

Big Spoilers ahead.

Once you do reach the Shadowkeep, you’ll get a notification telling you that a Great Rune has been broken, along with a spell. Speak to Moore at the Main Gate Cross site of grace again and you’ll have the chance to choose from three dialogue options.

Put it behind you.

Remain sad forever.

I don’t know.

Choosing ‘Put it behind you’ will have him come to the realization that maybe Miquella’s love is love for all the unloved and to banish the pain. Mooer will then move on from this site of grace, though you’ll see him late in the game. However, he will be an enemy.

Choosing ‘Remain sad forever’ causes Moore to spiral into a depression. He’ll simply repeat the phrase ‘sad, forever. Sad, forever and ever.’ When you move to another area, Moore will vanish.

Choosing ‘I don’t know’ will cause Moore to tell you that he doesn’t know how to be either. You can then choose another dialogue option or choose ‘I don’t know’ again. You can then continue on with the game without giving him a definitive answer.

If you opt for the first choice, you’ll be able to get the following items from Moore’s body:

Moore’s Bell Bearing

Verdigris Greatshield

Verdigris Helm

Verdigris Armor

Verdigris Gauntlets

Verdigris Greaves

There are no happy endings here.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

