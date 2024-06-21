Where to Go after Belurat Tower in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Life is confusing when you are one of the Tarnished. If you are wondering where to go after Belurat Tower in Elden Ring here are a few good options.

Recommended Videos

Where to Go after Belurat Tower in Elden Ring

Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist

The best place to go after Belurat Tower is Castle Ensis. This is a dangerous place, so you may want to level up a bit using Shadow Blessings. Enemies in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC hit like absolute demons, so don’t feel bad about farming some runes and getting your damage and health up a bit.

To get to Castle Ensis, you need to return to the Three Path Cross, which is the Site of Grace at the very first Marika Cross that you found near the Furnace Golem, which you may be able to beat now. From there, head across the huge Ellac Greatbridge, and you will find yourself in a small camp with some enemies. You can be sneaky here, taking most of them out before they will ever know you are there. After that, continue up the stairs and grab the Site of Grace, then face the huge enemy in the distance.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once this big ogre is felled, you never need to deal with him again. Check the room on the right, but be careful of the wizard, and then proceed up the stairs to the left. This will bring you into the Castle Ensis area itself, and it is time to go exploring.

The first thing you will need to do is actually get in, so make your way forward until you find a large portcullis that is closed. There will be a Site of Grace nearby called the Castle Ensis Checkpoint. Nearby is an enemy holding a torch, standing over a drop. Take him out, then drop down into the hole, but beware of the dogs below. Move through the tunnels, and you will come out on the side of a cliff. To the left, you can climb up toward a river, jumping across some rocks just below where it spills off the cliff.

You will find a ladder you can climb up, and this will lead you to a mechanism that allows you to open the portcullis. You can now explore the Castle itself, with a shortcut back from the Site of Grace, should you need it.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy