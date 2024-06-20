Where To Find the Gravesite Plain Map in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree is sending us all back to Elden Ring, as we once again take up the role of the Tarnished. There is a lot to learn and relearn in the game, so don’t worry if you have any questions at the start. We are all once again finding our bearings, inlcuding when it comes to how to get map fragments.

Remember, you will need to collect all these map fragments to fill in the details of the map, and they can be found attached to pillars at different areas in the game.

Gravesite Plain Map Location

The Gravesite Plain Map can be found just to the northeast of the first Site of Grace that you will come to, also called the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. Not the most imaginative name, but certainly very descriptive and accurate. You will be able to see a tall, burning creature in the distance, and to the right of that a set of ruins called Scorched Ruins.

If you make it there, you have gone too far and will need to turn around and head south down the main road for a little bit until you reach the pillar with the map fragment. In the first image above, you can see exactly where it is in relation to the Site of Grace and the ruins. In the second picture, you can see the map filled in after you pick it up.

As always, there will be a lot of maps to gather in the game, so thankfully we have a guide to help you track down every map fragment in Shadow of the Erdtree.

