How To Complete The Love is Love Challenge in BitLife

Another week, another challenge awaits us in the world of BitLife. This week, we’ll be working to complete the Love is Love challenge, with a detailed walkthrough showing you every step of the challenge, so let’s jump right in.

BitLife Love is Love Challenge Walkthrough

To complete the latest BitLife challenge, you’ll need to complete the following steps:

Be born in Arizona

Marry a Man

Marry a Woman

Have 3+ Children with each spouse

Unconditionally accept a child who comes out to you

So, this is going to be an interesting challenge through and through. Let’s find out what we must do to complete every step of the BitLife Love is Love challenge and bring home yet another victory this week.

How To Be Born in Arizona in BitLife

This part of the challenge is slightly different from other BitLife challenges, as we don’t need to pick a specific gender. We need to be born in Arizona, so when you create a new Character, be sure to select Phoenix as the place where you want to be born. Now, it’s time to move on to the next step.

How To Marry A Man & A Woman in BitLife

This is going to be interesting, as you’ll need to find some partners who are okay with the idea of a Polyamorous Marriage. Thankfully, it’s a life sim and you can do whatever you want. If you’ve purchased the Bitizen and God Mode pack, you can make this part of the challenge even easier, but otherwise, just select the right group of friends and get to work.

Once you’ve made friends, ask them out on dates, and eventually pop the question to start the Marriage process. Make sure you actually get married, otherwise, this part of the quest won’t be fully complete. Once you’ve married one of your partners, do the same with the other to get two more checkmarks on your completion list.

How To Have Kids With Both Spouses in BitLife

You may be wondering how this part of the challenge is going to work, especially considering the Gender that you pick at the start. You’ll need to do things a bit differently here if you’re hoping to complete this part of the challenge. If you’re Male and want to have kids with your Male spouse, you may need to consider going through Adoption, as it’s going to be the only way to technically have kids with them.

For the Female spouse, you can have kids by “hooking up”, as they say. You’ll want to ensure that you have three kids with them, as well. If you decide to go with the Female Gender at the start of this journey, just reverse these steps: adopt 3 kids with your female spouse, and have 3 kids with your male spouse.

How To Accept Your Child When They Come Out in BitLife

As you raise up your children, one or more of them may come out to you. You’ll have a few options to choose from, but in this situation, you’ll want to be as kind to them as possible and accept them unconditionally. This will complete the final step of your challenge, and you’ll be ready to go for next week. Make sure you spend a lot of time with them and talk to them often, so they know that you’re a safe person to speak to about this particular subject.

And that’s all you’ll need to do to complete this particular challenge. No matter if you’ve purchased the Challenge Vault and want to complete previous challenges, or you’re just trying to find out the best packs and add-ons to purchase, we’ve got you covered.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

