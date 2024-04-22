How to Make Friends in BitLife

Making friends is not only an important part of real life, but it’s also a great way to make BitLife even better. Let’s find out how to make some pals and what we’ll need to do to keep them for our adventures in this life simulator.

How to Get Friends in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to make some friends in BitLife, there are a few different ways that you can make this happen. You can either let life take its course and have people begin introducing themselves to you at random points, or you can instigate and start making friends.

If you decide to let life take its course, you’ll find that BitLife will have pop-ups from random NPCs in the game. No matter your age, you could receive a request from someone to be their friend, which you can accept or deny. Depending on how you’re living your life, you’ll need to pay attention to things like their Craziness because it could lead you down the wrong path.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to start a friendship with someone, either in your school or career path, you’ll need to navigate into the School or Jobs menu, depending on your age. From here, find someone who seems to mesh with the vibe that you’re trying to have in your BitLife adventure. You can also try to push the boundaries of romance with a friend, but just make sure that you don’t make the wrong decision here, as it could cost you that friendship.

How to Make Best Friends in BitLife

If you’re hoping to become Best Friends with someone in BitLife, spend as much time as possible with them. Hang out with them often, buy them gifts, and all of that fun kind of stuff. No matter if you’re trying to marry your best friend in the Master of Elements challenge, or you just want to emulate your real life, it’s not too much different here. Once you’ve maxed out your Relationship gauge with them, you can become BFFs.

You can only have one Best Friend at a time, so make sure that you’re making the right choice with this decision. However, if you break off the friendship with your current BFF, you can always start over with a new one.

How to Retain Friendships in BitLife

Looking to make sure that your friends aren’t getting sick of you? Head into the Relationships tab and spend some time with your current friends. You can do a variety of different activities with them, so you can always ensure that you’re keeping your relationships high. If your Relationship meter drops too low, there’s a good chance that your friends are going to leave. You can try to salvage the friendship, but it isn’t guaranteed to work.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

