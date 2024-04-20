A firefighter emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo underneath it.
How To Become a Firefighter in BitLife

So, you’re looking to dedicate yourself to the cause and become a firefighter in BitLife, aren’t you? Let’s find out how we can go about procuring a job in this field, and why we may want to do it.

How To Join The Firefighters in BitLife

If you’re hoping to become a firefighter just because you love the idea of saving people’s lives, or you need to complete specific challenges like the Master of Elements Challenge, you’ll need to join up. This process is rather simple, thankfully.

You’ll need to be at least 18 years old, be in good health, and have fair to good happiness before you can join the firefighters. Don’t worry about pursuing higher education — you won’t need to go to college to get into this type of role. As soon as you graduate High School, you can check the Job listings and see if there are any roles available as a Firefighter.

If you’re hoping for this role to fall into your lap, you could also purchase the God Mode add-on which lets you tweak your life as much as you need — but honestly, it may not be needed here. You should be able to find the firefighter job available shortly after you graduate and should be able to join without much hassle. Keep with it, and you’ll have the chance to start moving up the ranks and become rather wealthy in this role.

No matter if you’re aiming for the Loaded Ribbon or you just want to make sure that you’re doing what you can to help out your fellow man and woman, joining with the firefighters is a good way to make this happen. Just make sure that you’re staying safe and keep on fighting the good fight.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

