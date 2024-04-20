How To Complete The Master of the Elements Challenge in BitLife

One of the more exciting parts of BitLife is the variety of challenges available for players to partake in over the weekends. This week, we can look forward to the Master of the Elements Challenge, so let’s find out how to complete that quickly.

BitLife Master of the Elements Challenge Walkthrough

To complete this BitLife Challenge, you’ll need to do the following:

Be born a Male in Nepal

Purchase and ride a Jet Ski

Purchase and fly any aircraft

Become a construction worker

Become a firefighter

Marry your best friend

Let’s set out on this adventure together as we figure out what we need to do to complete this challenge quickly and easily. There’s a lot of footwork that we’ll need to do in this challenge, so let’s buckle up and get ready for anything. Maybe we’ll even be lucky enough to unlock the Loaded Ribbon at the end of our run.

How To Be Born a Male in Nepal in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Being born is always the easiest part of any challenge, especially this one. Some Challenges will ask you to be born in a specific place rather than a specific Country. Here, you can select the Country of Nepal to complete the first basic part of this challenge.

How To Purchase and Ride a Jet Ski & Aircraft in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

The next part of the challenge is going to be interesting, as we need to purchase a JetSki, as well as an aviation vehicle. To do this, head to the Activities tab of the game, and head down to Shopping. From here, you can scroll down to Specialty Vehicle Dealers and search for what you’re looking for. You may be lucky enough to find a pre-owned vehicle for a reasonable price, otherwise you may need to save up for a while.

You can knock out two birds with one stone while you’re here if you have the cash and just purchase both of the vehicles right away. Otherwise, the next steps may help you secure some extra cash quickly so you can make sure you have enough money.

How To Become A Construction Worker in BitLife

If you want to become a Construction Worker, you won’t need to worry about College. Just head into the Jobs category at the bottom-left of the screen and head into Jobs. You’ll normally find Construction Worker near the bottom of the list. Since it is considered a Small Business, you’ll find that you may need to start putting in overtime if you’re hoping to get the cash needed for these items.

If you’re hoping to cheat the system a little bit, you could also purchase some extra money with packs. This will ensure that you can complete this challenge quickly and easily without needing to worry about putting in the extra work.

How To Become A Firefighter in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Becoming a firefighter is going to be a little more difficult, as you may need some formal training before you can make that happen. Once again, just like a Construction Worker, head into the Jobs menu and search for anything that has a firetruck emoji next to it. For example, the Battalion Chief may not say firefighter, but it will qualify for this challenge. Get accepted into the role, and let’s get ready to finish this challenge.

How To Marry Your Best Friend in BitLife

As you go through your life, you may have someone come into it that wants to be your best friend. After accepting, make sure that you’re keeping your friendship going as long as possible, and eventually ask them out. This can be done in the Relationships tab after clicking on their name. After asking them out, save up some money and purchase a Ring in the Shopping menu. Propose to them and bring this challenge to a close.

And there we have it — another BitLife challenge in the bag. Everything here was good until the fire nation attacked, but we can avoid that by using God Mode in the future.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

