Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile allows players to take their battle royale experience on the road. However, using a controller can help you get an advantage over your opponents. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to connect a controller to Warzone Mobile, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Connect a Controller to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

The first thing to know about Warzone Mobile is that it does have controller support. However, not every controller you have in your drawer will work with the new mobile game, so here’s a list of the ones that do:

Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS

Related: Best Landing Spots in Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Once you’ve picked out your controller, it will just be a matter of connecting it to the device you want to play on. Your device must meet the requirements, though, so double-check that if you have an iOS device, it’s version 16.0 or later, and if you have an Android, it must have 4 GB of RAM running Android Adreno 618 or better. If you’re sure your device fits the criteria, you’re in the homestretch.

With your controller ready, activate Bluetooth on your device and hold the connect button on your controller. The controller should begin flashing, and you can then choose the controller from your device’s Bluetooth menu. Then it’s just a matter of loading up Warzone Mobile and using your controller to dominate the lobby.

And that’s how to connect a controller to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.