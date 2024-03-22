Category:
How to Craft Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Lowell Bell
Published: Mar 22, 2024

One of the earliest quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 asks you to make or purchase Fruit Roborant for a young girl; however, it’s not quite clear how to make the curative item. This guide shows you exactly how to make Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2 so you don’t have to waste your hard-earned gold.

How to Make Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Flora in Dragon's Dogma 2. This image is part of an article about how to make Fruit Roborant in Dragon's Dogma 2

Within the city of Melve, a young girl named Flora, outside of Runne’s Apothecary, will request Fruit Roborant from you if you speak with her. While it’s quite easy to drop 600 gold in the Apothecary to buy Fruit Roborant, it’s actually quite simple to make – even if the game doesn’t explain how to do it.

To make Fruit Roborant, you’ll need a Greenwraith herb, which is found pretty much everywhere outside of town, and two pieces of ripened fruit. When you first pick fruit, they’ll be ripe; however, after about a day, they’ll turn into ripened fruit. Ripened fruit can be combined in your inventory with another piece of the same fruit to create Dried Fruit. Combine the Dried Fruit with a Greenwarish herb to make Fruit Roborant – or just buy one from the Apothecary to save yourself the trouble.

After giving the Fruit Roborant to Flora, make sure to visit her and her father, Auriol, in Vernworth to receive a more significant reward. Flora and her father will also have a high opinion of you and can give you Pawn Tomes that will change your Pawn’s specialization. 

That’s all you need to know about how to make Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While confusing early on, it won’t be long until you have a mastery over the crafting system and more types of Roborant than you know what to do with as you explore the regions of Vermund and Battahl.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

