Pals work very hard doing all of your dirty work, and sometimes, that can lead to injuries. And while you may not be a medical expert, you can still help them feel better. Here’s how to cure Pals with a Sprain in Palworld.

How to Cure Pals With a Sprain in Palworld

As you upgrade your Base in Palworld, the game will allow you to place more Pals in your compound to work. They can mine Ore, create Ingots, and much, much more. But with all of the manual labor happening, your Pals are sure to feel weak now and again. They can end up depressed and hungry, or they can even twist a ligament.

While not as serious as a Fracture, which requires the Medical Supplies item to heal, Sprains can still be a headache for you and your Pal. If you notice a Pal slowing down or not working at all, it’s important to check them for a negative Status Effect, and if you find that one of them has a Sprain, it’s up to you to do something.

In order to cure Pals with a Sprain in Palworld, you need to craft Low Grade Medical Supplies. You will only need to scrounge together five Red Berries and two Horns, but gathering all of that won’t matter if you haven’t built a Medieval Medicine Workbench, which is unlockable at Lvl. 12.

If you’re unable to get to the Workbench for whatever reason, you may also find that the Wandering Merchant in Small Settlement has Low Grade Medical Supplies to sell. It’ll set you back some Gold, but you can’t put a price on your Pal’s health.

And that’s how to cure Pals with a Sprain in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.