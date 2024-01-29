Workplace injuries are no laughing matter, especially when medical attention is tough to come by. That’s why it’s important to have the necessary materials to heal an injured Pal. Here’s how to cure Pals with a Fracture in Palworld.

How to Cure Pals With a Fracture in Palworld

As your Base grows, so will your need for a Pal workforce. However, as you continue to add creatures to your compound to do the jobs you don’t want to, you’re more likely to run into negative Status Effects. These can involve your Pal dealing with Depression, Ulcers, and much more. One of the more serious, though, is the Fracture status.

More serious than a Strain, which can be healed with Low Grade Medical Supplies, Fractures are a bit more involved, so they require the good stuff. In order to cure Pals with a Fracture in Palworld, you must craft the Medical Supplies item.

That will set you back one Bone, three Ingots, and three Horns, but you have to have a Medieval Medicine Workbench, which becomes unlockable at Lvl. 12, before you can do anything. Once the Workbench is crafted and the resources are gathered, though, you can craft Medical Supplies and heal your injured Pal.

Players have also reported that returning a Pal dealing with a Status Effect to the box can also fix their issues. However, that takes a long time and leaves the Pal completely out of commission, so it’s probably better to just bite the bullet and craft the Medical Supplies. That way, your Pal can start the recovery process and work around the base can continue.

And that’s how to cure Pals with a Fracture in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.