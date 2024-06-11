How to Discover Intel to Uncover the Mole in Warzone

One of the four Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 challenges in Warzone requires you to discover intel to uncover the mole. Here’s how to do just that in Warzone.

Discover Intel to Uncover the Mole in Warzone

The Black Ops 6 challenges in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

Just like in the She Never Let Me Down challenge in Warzone, you have to visit a specific location on a map and interact with an object. However, uncovering the mole takes place on Rebirth Island and not Urzikstan. Any playlist available for Rebirth Island will do, so that includes all of the Resurgence modes. I recommend going in with a team if you have that option, as there are likely going to be many players landing at the specific spot on the map where you need to go. Some Rebirth Island drop spots are better than others.

Once you’re queued up for a match on Rebirth Island, look on your map for a new submarine POI in the water near Bioweapons. The submarine only spawns every few matches, so you might have to re-queue a few times before you can see it.

If you get lucky and the submarine is in your match, you want to land directly on top of it in the water. Land as close to the open hatch as possible, as you need to enter through the hatch. Once you get inside, head to the middle of the submarine and find a room that has computer screens and stations on every wall.

Here, you’ll see a bulletin board on the left-side wall with papers all over it. Interact with this bulletin board to complete the “Discover the Intel and Uncover the Mole” challenge in Warzone. The big caveat with this challenge is you need to be the first person in the match to interact with the board for it to count. So if a player beats you to it, you’ll have to try again in a different match.

If you were the first person there, finish your match out and then head to the Black Ops 6 challenges in Warzone. Your “Discover the Intel” challenge should be marked as complete, and you’re now one step closer to unlocking “The Exclusive” execution.

Warzone is available now.

