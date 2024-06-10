How to Complete She Never Let Me Down Challenge in Warzone

There are four new challenges specifically relating to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now available in Warzone. Let’s go over the “She Never Let Me Down” challenge, which needs to specifically be completed in Warzone.

Recommended Videos

Completing She Never Let Me Down in Warzone

For starters, I recommend hopping into a match of Plunder, as it allows you to respawn if you happen to die while trying to complete the challenge. As a warning, there’s a solid chance that could occur, as hundreds of players are flocking to one specific location to complete She Never Let Me Down.

Once you’re in a match of any Warzone playlist, you need to head to a location just north of Old Town in the center of the map. Specifically, land on the small patch of land on the outskirts of Old Town right near the water in the G4 quadrant, as seen below.

You want to land right on the white bunker icon. Screenshot via WZHub/The Escapist

At this spot on the map, you’ll find Bunker 7, which is nestled in one on the side of a small rocky cliff. The bunker faces the water, so you’ll have to enter through the north side of the cliff. It’s a difficult spot to miss, as the bunker has large concrete walls jutting out of the cliff and is marked with a “7.”

Related: How to Get the Game Is Love Discord Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

At the door to Bunker 7, you’ll find a keypad on the side. Enter the code “72559” and the bunker door will swing open, allowing you to go inside. Once inside, interact with the computer on the desk in the middle of the room, and the She Never Let Me Down challenge will be completed. The code always remains the same, so don’t worry about it changing from match to match.

Here’s what is inside Bunker 7… pic.twitter.com/A26LokZAds — ItzPerka (@ItzPerka) June 5, 2024

Completing this challenge unlocks the Purge Sequence calling card in MW3 and Warzone and brings you one step closer to completing all of the Black Ops 6 challenges.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy