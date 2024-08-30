How To Emote & Spray in Black Ops 6

Over the past few years in Call of Duty, some customization options, namely emotes and sprays, have been left to the wayside. Fortunately, Black Ops 6 has decided to bring both of them back, so check out the guide below to see how you can emote and spray in multiplayer.

How To Use Emotes and Sprays in BO6

If you played any previous Call of Duty game that featured emotes or sprays, such as Black Ops 4, MW2019, or Vanguard, then you’ll immediately remember how to use either of the actions in BO6. However, it’s been a long time since either one of these customization options was available in multiplayer, so it’s worth going over how to do both.

Below, you can see how to emote and how to spray in BO6:

How To Use Emotes

Hold Left on the D-Pad and then scroll down the emote list using your arrow keys

Press A/X on the emote you want to use when hovering over it

How To Use Sprays

Hold Left on the D-Pad and use the arrow key to go right to view the spray menu

Press A/X on the spray you want to use when hovering over it

Keep in mind that some sprays won’t show up on certain surfaces

Screenshot by The Escapist

So, as you can see, both of the options are available via the in-game menu, and you can access them by holding a specific button on your controller or pressing a keybind on your keyboard. From there, you can pick what emote to perform or what spray to use. Keep in mind, though, that once you start using an emote or spray, your character is locked into that action for a short time. This means you’re left defenseless if an enemy finds your location.

By default, BO6 features several emotes and sprays that every player has unlocked in multiplayer. You can unlock additional emotes and sprays by purchasing store bundles, going through the Battle Pass, or completing challenges/events. There are also some emotes and sprays up for grabs in the BO6 beta if you reach certain levels (level 11 and level 15) over the course of the two weekends.

You’re able to view and equip the emotes and sprays you’ve unlocked by going to the “Barracks” tab in the BO6 main menu. From here, you can see both the menus for emotes and sprays, equip the ones you want, and see all of the ones you’ve unlocked. You’re allowed to have five active emotes and sprays to use in-game, so make your decisions wisely.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And that’s how to emote and spray in Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

