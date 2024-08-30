Call of Duty has stayed the best-selling shooter on consoles for years, thanks in no small part to its incredible controls. While the default settings are world-class, players have lots of options to tailor the controls to their needs. Here are the best controller settings for Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

What Are the Best Controller Settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

Best Button Layout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

While nearly every gamer is familiar with Call of Duty default controls, there are still several other presets that are worthwhile. Tactical has long been a favorite for swapping the melee and crouch buttons for easier access to swapping stances.

Call of Duty‘s Jetpack Era introduced 3D movement to the franchise, which made movement more important than ever. To complement this, a new controller setting called Bumper Jumper was added, allowing players to jump with the left bumper for more movement without their fingers having to leave the sticks.

With the introduction of Omnidirectional Movement, players have more options for getting around than ever before. This new feature raises the skill ceiling in Black Ops 6 higher than it’s been in recent Call of Duty titles. To give themselves the best chance possible at dominating Black Ops 6 Multiplayer lobbies, players should choose the Bumper Jumper Tactical button present. This combines the two aforementioned styles, allowing players to utilize all aspects of Omnimovement, including slides, dives, and sprinting, without having to remove thumbs from the sticks.

To complement this even further, players may want to go into custom bindings and swap the lethal grenade and reload/interact buttons to allow that action to also be performed without leaving themselves vulnerable with their thumbs off the stick.

Related: How To Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Best Sensitivity in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has always been a fast-paced, twitchy shooter. With the addition of Omnimovement in Black Ops 6, which dials this up to 11, this has never been more true. For that reason, we recommend setting sensitivity to 20/20 (Insane) for both the Horizontal and Vertical Axis to track targets faster.

And those are the best controller settings in Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy