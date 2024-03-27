If you saw Bramblin, the Tumbleweed Pokemon, and thought, “I want that but bigger, spikier, and with an uncomfortable face,” then you’re in luck! Here’s how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to use the Let’s Go feature to walk with Bramblin for 1,000 steps and then have it level up. To accomplish this, place Bramblin as your lead Pokemon at the top of your party, then press either the R button or ZR to have Bramblin walk around with you outside its Poke Ball. It should only take a few minutes of walking around before Bramblin is ready to evolve.

I found that the easiest and fastest way to evolve Bramblin was to head to Los Platos and use its brick pathway to walk around the town. This made it easy for Bramblin to keep up, away from obstacles, and not get distracted by random auto battles. After walking roughly five laps around Los Platos, Bramblin was able to evolve with the help of a Rare Candy.

Keep in mind that if you walk too far ahead of Bramblin, it will return to its Poke Ball, resetting your step-counter. Bramblin isn’t a terribly slow Pokemon, but you’ll still want to keep an eye on it to make sure it’s rolling close behind you. Bramblin also won’t evolve if it levels up via exp gained through auto battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Bramblin needs to level up either through normal battles or through Rare and Exp Candies. There is no strict level requirement for Bramblin to evolve, so you can trigger its evolution at any time.

Where to Catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Being a tumbleweed, Bramblin likes to naturally roll around in the dry, dusty deserts of Paldea. You’ll find Bramblin in the West Province’s Asado Desert and East Province: Area Three.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Bramblin is by no means a rare Pokemon, but they’re especially abundant in East Province: Area Three. It feels like you can’t take two steps without accidentally kicking a wild Bramblin once you start walking the northern path leading out of Levincia.

Where to Catch Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you don’t want to do all the work it takes to evolve Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you could just catch a wild Brambleghast instead. They’re not as plentiful as Bramblin, but you’ll find wild Brambleghast in North Province: Area One either around the northern grasslands in the west or along Socarrat Trail in the east.

Screenshot by The Escapist

But, honestly, Bramblin is so easy to evolve that you may find it faster to pick up a Bramblin and evolve it than to find and catch a Brambleghast. Or you could not evolve Bramblin at all – that’s also an option. Frankly, I find Brambleghast so uncomfortable to look at that after my Bramblin evolved, I wanted to pick it up and punt it off the nearest cliff. To each their own, but if you want a fun Pokemon evolution, maybe check out how to evolve Bisharp instead.

And that’s how to evolve Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

