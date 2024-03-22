Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new evolution for Gen 5’s oft-forgotten Bisharp, but attaining the new Pokemon isn’t as simple as leveling it up. Here’s how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Recommended Videos

How to Evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to have it defeat three other Bisharp that are each holding a Leader’s Crest item. You’ll find these Bisharp in the bamboo grove in Paldea’s North Province: Area Two, and you’ll specifically want to target Bisharp that are leading a small pack of Pawniard. Only Bisharp that are surrounded by Pawniard will have a Leader’s Crest on them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Leader’s Crest item itself doesn’t actually do much, and you don’t need to equip it to your Bisharp to evolve it – you need only defeat other Bisharp holding the item. This means having your Bisharp get the final hit on the opposing Bisharp. This is most easily accomplished by teaching your Bisharp a fighting-type move such as Brick Break, which can usually take down an opposing Bisharp in just one hit.

Once you’ve defeated three leader Bisharp in the wild, your Bisharp will evolve into Kingambit immediately upon leveling up. You don’t need to reach a specific level for Bisharp to evolve, but it will likely be in the mid-50s since Pawniard evolves into Bisharp at level 52. You can force this level-up by giving your Bisharp a Rare Candy or some Exp Candy, but in my experience, the wild Bisharp in the bamboo grove typically award enough experience for your Bisharp to naturally evolve after three wins.

Related: Which Starter Should You Choose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Bisharp’s Location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Of course, before you can evolve Bisharp, you’ll need to first find Bisharp. Bisharp are primarily located in Paldea’s bamboo grove in North Province: Area Two. It seems like they prefer to mingle around the Pokemon Center in that area, and I had the most luck finding Bisharp (especially ones holding a Leader’s Crest) directly beneath the Pokemon Center and toward the nearby waterfall. But if you’ve already completed Scarlet and Violet‘s base game, you can also find Bisharp in Area Zero, 4-Star Tera Raid battles, or the Kitakami region’s Timeless Woods.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re trying to get a Bisharp on your team, you can also start from the ground up with a Pawniard. Pawniard will evolve into Bisharp starting at level 52, and you can find them much earlier in the game around East Province: Area Three and South Province: Area Five.

Kingambit’s Stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, after Bisharp evolves, it will become Kingambit: the Big Blade Pokemon. Kingambit is a Dark/Steel-type Pokemon with an excellent stat spread favoring Attack and Defense:

HP: 100

Attack: 135

Defense: 120

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 50

Kingambit does best as an offensive Pokemon with an Adamant nature and EVs/IVs placed in Attack and Speed. Give your Kingambit the Black Glasses item to hold, and its signature move, Kowtow Cleave, can one-hit KO most other Pokemon. It’s a strong addition to your team that can do well even in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s competitive scene, so we recommend evolving Bisharp into Kingambit as soon as possible.

And that’s how to evolve Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the mighty Kingambit on your team, you can now take on even the strongest of Pokemon, including the mythical Pecharunt.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.