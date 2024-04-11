The new Gen 9 Pokemon Charcadet is igniting the hearts of many thanks to its edgy evolutions, but they’re not so easy to obtain in-game. Here’s how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Charcadet will evolve when exposed to one of two evolutionary items obtained by an NPC in Zapapico. The item you receive depends on which version of the game you’re playing, with Scarlet players receiving Auspicious Armor and Violet players receiving Malicious Armor. When exposed to Auspicious Armor, Charcadet will evolve into Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic-type warrior Pokemon. And when exposed to Malicious Armor, Charcadet will evolve into Ceruledge, a Fire/Ghost-type blade Pokemon.

How to Get Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor

To obtain your Charcadet’s evolutionary item, head over to Zapapico and locate an NPC asking for a trade. In Pokemon Scarlet, this will be an older gentleman wearing a pink plaid shirt, and in Violet, it will be an older woman wearing a red shirt and jean jacket. Both NPCs are standing in the same place beside a fountain closest to the eastern entrance’s Pokemon Center.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

In Pokemon Scarlet, this NPC will offer you the Auspicious Armor if you bring him 10 Bronzor Fragments. In Pokemon Violet, the NPC will offer the Malicious Armor in exchange for 10 Sinistea Chips. These fragments and chips are item drops you can get when defeating Bronzor and Sinistea, respectively.

Where to Find Bronzor and Sinistea

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find Bronzor sparsely scattered around Paldea’s southern half, located among ruins in the following areas:

South Province: Areas Two, Three, Four, and Five

East Province: Area Two

West Province: Areas One and Two

Sinistea is a little more concentrated, appearing mostly around the grassy area just outside Alfornada. You can also find Sinistea conveniently spawning just outside Zapapico, though you won’t find nearly as many as in Alfornada.

Each Pokemon will drop one or two of its respective items upon defeat. I highly recommend using the Let’s Go feature here, engaging in auto-battles with the R button to speed things up.

Once you have ten of the necessary materials, bring them back to the NPC in Zapapico to exchange them for your Auspicious or Malicious Armor. You’re not limited to just one of each armor, so feel free to exchange for as many armors as you’d like, provided you have the materials to do so. If you evolve multiple Charcadets, you can then trade them for the opposite version’s exclusive Charcadet evolution.

Where to Find Charcadet

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re still looking for a Charcadet, you’ll find them located all across Paldea. Practically the only place you won’t find them is on Glaseado Mountain and Casseroya Lake. Charcadet appears to spawn quite rarely. However, there is a location where you can reliably find Charcadet somewhat frequently: underneath a mountainous archway just off the western path leading out of Cortondo. Keep in mind, this tiny fire child is just a little guy, and he can be easily missed, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

That’s it for how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for more Pokemon evolutions, check out how to evolve Gligar next.

