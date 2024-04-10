If you want your adorable yet pointy flying scorpion Pokemon, Gligar, to become the terrifying monstrosity it’s meant to be, you’ll need to evolve it. But unfortunately, evolving Gligar isn’t as simple as just leveling it up. So here’s how to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to level it up during the night while it’s holding a Razor Fang. There are no specific level requirements for Gligar to evolve, so as long as you have a Razor Fang in your inventory, you can trigger its evolution whenever you’d like. Once triggered, Gligar will evolve into Gliscor, the Fang Scorpion Pokemon.

Like Gligar, Gliscor is a Ground / Flying-type Pokemon, but it’s larger, faster, stretchier, and all-around scarier. It’s a useful Pokemon to have on your team with a solid stat spread that focuses on Defense, Attack, and Speed.

Where to Get a Razor Fang

You can get a Razor Fang as a Pokedex reward in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC after registering 110 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex. To claim your Pokedex rewards, open your Pokedex with the “-” button, select the Kitakami Pokedex, and press “X.” All unclaimed Pokedex rewards will then be added directly to your inventory.

You can also find a Razor Fang lying on the ground in the Kitakami region. It’s located in a small cave among Wistful Fields, partway between Wisteria Pond and Paradise Barrens. Pick up the item, and then select it from your inventory to give it to a Gligar in your party. Once Gligar is holding the Razor Fang, you can level it up a night with the help of some Exp Candies or a Rare Candy to force Gligar to evolve.

Where to Find Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet

In Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll find Gligar in the Kitakami region as part of The Teal Mask DLC. Gligar is particularly plentiful in Paradise Barrens, the large canyon-like area located northwest in The Land of Kitakami. You can also find Gligar on the mountain cliffs alongside Fellhorn Gorge in eastern Kitakami, but they’re a little more sparse there. I advise you to check Paradise Barrens first, where Gligar roam the ground like a skittering infestation.

How to Get Gligar and Gliscor in Pokemon Violet

Gligar is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, so if you’re playing Pokemon Violet, you’ll need to find a workaround to get this flying scorpion on your team. Pokemon Violet players can obtain Gligar by

Trading

Transferring from Pokemon HOME

If you own a copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus or Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, transferring a Gligar through Pokemon HOME may be the easiest option for you. Gligar can be caught in those games fairly early on, at which point, you can transfer your Gligar over to the free Pokemon HOME app on your Switch, then to your Pokemon Violet game.

But of course, the point of version-exclusive Pokemon is to trade with friends. So if you have a friend with a copy of Pokemon Scarlet and The Teal Mask DLC, you can try pestering them to trade you a Gligar in exchange for another Pokemon.

If you find yourself particularly friendless, you can trade an Aipom for a Gligar online using trade codes. Connect your game to the internet, open up the Poke Portal, start a Link Trade, and then enter the following Link Code:

0207-0190

You should then connect with somebody offering up a Gligar for an Aipom. If the person you connect with is also offering Aipom, disconnect and try again. Most people are playing Pokemon Violet, so you’ll likely find a lot of people trying to offload an Aipom for a Gligar like yourself. But with a little perseverance, you should eventually find someone with the Gligar you’re looking for.

And that’s it on how to evolve Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for other strange evolutions to fill your Pokedex, check out the obtuse evolution for the topsy-turvy squid Pokemon, Inkay, next.

