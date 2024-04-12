How to Evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon GO

Regardless of how you feel about real-life bugs, it’s hard not to find bug-type Pokemon adorable. Combee is a bee shaped like a honeycomb, which you can find buzzing around Pokemon GO. If you’ve recently caught a Combee, you might be wondering how to evolve it into its final stage, Vespiquen.

Recommended Videos

How to Evolve Combee in Pokemon GO

The trick to evolving Combee in Pokemon GO is that only the female form of Combee can evolve. This evolution isn’t quite as complicated as some Pokemon, like Inkay, but it’s still not obvious. If you’re hoping to add Vespiquen to your collection, however, you’ll need to find a female. This is a fun reference to the fact that beehives typically have one female queen bee.

The difference between a male and female Combee is subtle, with the female version having a little triangle on its head. This isn’t super obvious in the wild, but you can easily tell which one you caught by heading to your Pokemon list and clicking on Combee’s info.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to its name and HP, you’ll see a symbol denoting whether it’s male or female. If your Combee is male, you won’t see any option to evolve it, just Power Up. You can trade him for candies towards your evolution or hang on to him if you’re going for a living Dex.

However, if you have a female Combee, you’ll see the “evolve” button. If you see the evolve button, your Combee can evolve into Vespiquen. You’ll just need 50 Combee Candy to make it happen, which shouldn’t be too hard if you’re out with your bug net looking for a lady bee to evolve.

Can You Catch a Wild Vespiquen in Pokemon GO?

Vespiquen does not spawn in the wild in Pokemon GO, which means you’ll have to catch and evolve a Combee to get one.

If you’re having trouble finding a female, try using Lures and Incense to increase your Pokemon spawn rate. You can also keep an eye out for special events with increased Combee spawns, as it’s been featured in quite a few.

Can Combee Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes, Combee and its evolved form, Vespiquen, can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. The Shiny version is a darker, more orange color rather than the bright yellow of a typical Combee.

Because you can only evolve a female Combee, Shiny Vespiquen is considered pretty rare. You’d need to get lucky enough to not only encounter a Shiny Combee, but have it be female and therefore able to evolve into Vespiquen.

During certain events, such as the Bug Out event in Pokemon GO, Shiny odds are even boosted for this bug-type Pokemon, so it’s a great one to Shiny Hunt. If you like a challenge, try to nab a Shiny Vespiquen as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more