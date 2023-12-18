How to Evolve the Sharp Tongue in Vampire Survivors

Sharp Tongue is one of the new weapons that players can use in the Emergency Meeting DLC. Below is a rundown of how to unlock and evolve Sharp Tongue in Vampire Survivors if you’re eager to get this slimy weapon.

How to Unlock Sharp Tongue in Vampire Survivors

To unlock the Sharp Tongue weapon in the game, you must survive 15 minutes on a stage with Impostor Rina. This alien-like purple character can be unlocked by evolving the Report! weapon, which you can acquire by using Crewmate Dino in Emergency Meeting. Impostor Rina should become accessible afterward, and then you can work toward evolving Sharp Tongue.

How to Evolve Sharp Tongue in Vampire Survivors

Before you can evolve Sharp Tongue, make sure to grab the Mini Impostor item from the bottom-right corner of the new Polus Replica stage introduced with the DLC. You can also use the Mad Groove arcana to collect the passive from afar.

Next, level the Mini Impostor to level 3 and the Sharp Tongue weapon to level 8 during a map. Once you’ve done so, whenever you open a chest, you’ll get the chance to evolve Sharp Tongue into Impostongue. As a bonus, transforming the Sharp Tongue weapon also unlocks Engineer Gino on the character shop.

Is Impostongue in Vampire Survivors Good?

Unlike the alien-like slimy attacks with the Sharp Tongue weapon, Impostongue will fire a big laser blast based on your character’s direction in Vampire Survivors.

It’s a devastating attack that will occasionally trigger while fighting off enemies. As far as how good Impostongue is, it does provide substantial damage output and can save you if you’re lacking a massive attack in your arsenal.

