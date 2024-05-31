How to Farm Bundled Herbs in Diablo 4

With the Loot Reborn update, all of the plants in Diablo 4 have been melded into Bundled Herbs that appear around Sanctuary. They seem abundant at first, but they quickly run low in the end game, and this guide will help you farm them.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: Best Way to Farm Bundled Herbs

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete Gathering Legions events and participate in Helltides to get quickly earn Bundled Herbs. Each Gathering Legions event can provide nearly 1,000 herbs if you manage to earn the Mastery chests. If you’ve been keeping up with the Alchemist, you know that’s plenty of brewing material. However, the Gathering Legions isn’t a consistently available event. It certainly appears more than World Bosses, but it’s still on a global timer.

Complete Gathering Legions events for Bundled Herbs.

Farm Helltides as a secondary option.

Open Whisper Caches for materials.

When you can’t make it to a Legions event, your best option is Helltides. After the update to Season 4, Helltides became far more lucrative in Diablo 4. There are tons of events, plenty of ways to earn Aberrant Cinders, and more than enough chests to open. As you make your way to each chest, keep an eye out for herbs on the ground you can collect. Players who can grind events and search for herbs at the same time will have plenty of materials saved up.

Related: What is the Armor Cap in Diablo 4 Season 4? Answered

Your last true options for Bundled Herbs are Whisper Caches and World Bosses. Any time you kill a World Boss, there are tons of materials that drop, including summoning items. In terms of how often you can get those rewards, bosses don’t help much. So I would focus on the Whisper Caches instead. These can also be farmed while you’re in a Helltide, which saves even more time. Loot Reborn wants players to slay demons within the tides and this is just another reason to do so.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more