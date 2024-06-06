How to Find a Flickering Blessing Mod in Destiny 2

Flickering Blessings are proof that the Traveler is actively trying to help us as we explore the Pale Heart. Now, here’s how to get some Flickering Blessings for yourself in Destiny 2.

How to Farm Flickering Blessings Fast in Destiny 2

In the Pale Heart alone, is it possible to get a buff called ‘Traveler’s Blessing’, which grants you an assortment of possible abilities. Kills with void abilities and weapons might cast out void energy that seeks your enemies. You might get the ability to slide and cause a scorching heat to emit from where you wind up. These abilities are associated with Flickering Blessings, which can only be found in the Pale Heart.

Flickering Blessings can be obtained by opening chests anywhere in the Pale Heart in Destiny 2. That includes standard chests, chests from Public Events, chests from strong enemies, and Overthrow activity rewards. But not all chests are created equal!

In my own experimentation, one out of seven standard random chest granted a Destination Mod (otherwise known as Flickering Blessing). But the Overthrow activity events were far more likely to drop a Flickering Blessing. Completing all levels of Overthrow and defeating the big boss has a chance of granting you two Flickering Blessings, along with a Lucent Seed you can plant to create a Pale Blessing,

While Overthrow events are the best way to farm Flickering Blessings fast, particularly Overthrow activities that just require you to kill two waves of enemies and then a miniboss, random chests are a good way to passively find them. Equip your ghost with the Wombo Detector and you’ll quickly find that there are plenty of chests scattered around a given area. Chests can also be a good way to increase your Overthrow meter.

Once you have a Flickering Blessing, you can access the Traveler’s Blessings from the map of the Pale Heart. Here, you can opt to equip any blessing you’ve unlocked, which will last 26 hours no matter if you’re using it or not. Click on the blessing you want equipped to make it active.

All Flickering and Pale Blessings in Destiny 2

There are a grand total of eight Flickering Blessings and seven Pale Blessings. Here’s what each ability does.

Flickering Blessings in Destiny 2

Blessing Description Traveler’s Animus Defeating a combatant has a chance to create a random elemental pickup or Orb of Power. Traveler’s Fervor Sliding after sprinting for a short time sends forth a burning line of fire, dealing damage and scorching targets in its path Traveler’s Transference Sprinting for a short time causes you to become amplified. While you are amplified, melee damage creates lightning bolts which damage nearby combatants Traveler’s Diffraction Defeating combatants with Void damage has a chance to create Void seekers that track nearby targets and suppress them Traveler’s Sublimation Rapidly defeating combatants with Stasis weapons creates a Statis mine that damages and freezes nearby combatants Traveler’s Proliferation Defeating combatants with any source of Strand damage produces Threadlings. Defeating Powerful Combatants produces more Threadlings. Traveler’s Multiplicity Finisher final blows convert your next thrown grenade into a bonus fragmentation grenade. Traveler’s Abundance Defeating combatants with your grenade has a chance to spawn Special ammo. Defeating combatants with your Super ability has a chance to spawn Heavy ammo

Pale Blessings in Destiny 2

To obtain Pale Blessings, you must complete all four levels of an Overthrow event in an area and defeat the boss enemy that spawns. Doing so will give you a Lucent Seed, which can then be planted in the various hands scattered across the area. Interact with the plant that grows to gain the Pale Blessing.

Blessing Description Traveler’s Insight Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased Super ability regeneration Traveler’s Facet Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased class ability regeneration Traveler’s Aegis Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides Traveler’s Remedy Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides a regenerating Overshield Traveler’s Resurgence Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased health regeneration Traveler’s Valor Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased grenade regeneration Traveler’s Grace Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased melee regeneration

Destiny 2 is available now.

