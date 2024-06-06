Category:
How to Find a Flickering Blessing Mod in Destiny 2

Get supercharged with the Traveler's help
Flickering Blessings are proof that the Traveler is actively trying to help us as we explore the Pale Heart. Now, here’s how to get some Flickering Blessings for yourself in Destiny 2.

How to Farm Flickering Blessings Fast in Destiny 2

In the Pale Heart alone, is it possible to get a buff called ‘Traveler’s Blessing’, which grants you an assortment of possible abilities. Kills with void abilities and weapons might cast out void energy that seeks your enemies. You might get the ability to slide and cause a scorching heat to emit from where you wind up. These abilities are associated with Flickering Blessings, which can only be found in the Pale Heart.

Flickering Blessings can be obtained by opening chests anywhere in the Pale Heart in Destiny 2. That includes standard chests, chests from Public Events, chests from strong enemies, and Overthrow activity rewards. But not all chests are created equal!

Related: How to Complete Convalescence: Underbrush in Destiny 2

In my own experimentation, one out of seven standard random chest granted a Destination Mod (otherwise known as Flickering Blessing). But the Overthrow activity events were far more likely to drop a Flickering Blessing. Completing all levels of Overthrow and defeating the big boss has a chance of granting you two Flickering Blessings, along with a Lucent Seed you can plant to create a Pale Blessing,

While Overthrow events are the best way to farm Flickering Blessings fast, particularly Overthrow activities that just require you to kill two waves of enemies and then a miniboss, random chests are a good way to passively find them. Equip your ghost with the Wombo Detector and you’ll quickly find that there are plenty of chests scattered around a given area. Chests can also be a good way to increase your Overthrow meter.

Once you have a Flickering Blessing, you can access the Traveler’s Blessings from the map of the Pale Heart. Here, you can opt to equip any blessing you’ve unlocked, which will last 26 hours no matter if you’re using it or not. Click on the blessing you want equipped to make it active.

All Flickering and Pale Blessings in Destiny 2

There are a grand total of eight Flickering Blessings and seven Pale Blessings. Here’s what each ability does.

Flickering Blessings in Destiny 2

Blessing Description
Traveler’s AnimusDefeating a combatant has a chance to create a random elemental pickup or Orb of Power.
Traveler’s FervorSliding after sprinting for a short time sends forth a burning line of fire, dealing damage and scorching targets in its path
Traveler’s TransferenceSprinting for a short time causes you to become amplified. While you are amplified, melee damage creates lightning bolts which damage nearby combatants
Traveler’s DiffractionDefeating combatants with Void damage has a chance to create Void seekers that track nearby targets and suppress them
Traveler’s SublimationRapidly defeating combatants with Stasis weapons creates a Statis mine that damages and freezes nearby combatants
Traveler’s ProliferationDefeating combatants with any source of Strand damage produces Threadlings. Defeating Powerful Combatants produces more Threadlings.
Traveler’s MultiplicityFinisher final blows convert your next thrown grenade into a bonus fragmentation grenade.
Traveler’s AbundanceDefeating combatants with your grenade has a chance to spawn Special ammo. Defeating combatants with your Super ability has a chance to spawn Heavy ammo

Pale Blessings in Destiny 2

To obtain Pale Blessings, you must complete all four levels of an Overthrow event in an area and defeat the boss enemy that spawns. Doing so will give you a Lucent Seed, which can then be planted in the various hands scattered across the area. Interact with the plant that grows to gain the Pale Blessing.

BlessingDescription
Traveler’s InsightUpon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased Super ability regeneration
Traveler’s FacetUpon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased class ability regeneration
Traveler’s AegisUpon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides
Traveler’s RemedyUpon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides a regenerating Overshield
Traveler’s ResurgenceUpon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased health regeneration
Traveler’s ValorUpon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased grenade regeneration
Traveler’s GraceUpon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased melee regeneration

