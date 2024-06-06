The ghost we found is damaged and, of course, it’s up to us to save it. Here’s how to complete Convalescence: Underbrush in Destiny 2.

How to Complete Convalescence: Underbrush in Destiny 2

To grab this quest, you’ll first need to complete Convalescence: Rootbound. When you’ve done that, Micah will grant you Convalescence: Underbrush in the viewing room/arbor in the Lost City.

Fortunately, Convalescence: Underbrush can be completed even faster than Convalescence: Rootbound, if you know what to do. To complete this quest, you’ll need to find two Flickering Blessings.

You can find Flickering Blessing by opening the chests found in the Pale Heart. Any chest will do! Chests include regional chests, activity reward chests, and randomly spawning chests. But Pathfinder’s chest rewards will give you the biggest chance at finding one.

Be sure to equip your Ghost with a treasure hunter mod (the Wombo Detector, found in the second mod slot), just in case you get lucky and stumble across the mod in a randomly spawning chest. But, for the purpose of this guide, I highly recommend you try Pathfinder Objectives. There are plenty scattered across the Pale Heart map, and the icons are diamonds in the center. It took me six standard chests to find a Flickering Blessing, but nearly every Pathfinder activity I completed dropped one.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you’re thinking about completing all levels of the Overthrow, you’ll likely get two Flickering Blessings from the boss chest, as well as an Ergo Sum sword if you already have it unlocked and this is your first fully completed Overthrow.

Once you’ve got your two Flickering Blessings, you can equip one of them by opening the map and navigating to the “Traveler’s Blessings” icon at the top. But to finish this quest, return to the viewing room in the Lost City and examine the roots with your Ghost.

Then, speak to Micah and Micah’s Conduit. She’ll give you a new weapon and will grant you access to the final lost ghost quest of the week, Convalescence: Greenery. I received the red border machine gun Pro Memoria. Not bad for some easy work!

Destiny 2 is available now.

