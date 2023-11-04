How to Find Dr Gorsky in The Invincible

After finding Koval, Yasna is next tasked with locating the last remaining crew member. In this guide we’ll be covering how to follow the path of Dr Gorsky in The Invincible and find where he ended up.

Where is Dr Gorsky in The Invincible

After finding and dealing with Koval, you’ll be very close to the path you need to take. From the landing ship, you’ll want to take the left-most path. This leads you to the area where you should have already spotted a flag planted by Dr Gorsky. You’ll now be able to leave the excavation site and climb down the rocks towards the flag.

Just around the corner, you’ll detect a presence on your tracker. Unfortunately, it’s not Dr Gorsky. It is a probe belonging to the crew. You’ll want to examine the slide records that the probe has stored to get a better understanding of where Dr Gorsky was headed. Once that’s done, finish booting the probe back up and you’ll get to give it a name! I went with BALL-E; I enjoyed the WALL-E reference.

Just past where the probe was, you’ll be able to climb down the ledge to the area below. You’ll want to pull out the metal detector tool here. This will show the path of the metal structure underground, which we now know Dr Gorsky was following. Follow the right-hand path and you’ll come to a point where the structure forks underground.

At this point, follow the path to the right. Partway along, you’ll find another metallic structure protruding from the ground. Scan it with the metal detector to trigger a conversation. Continue up the hill and then down the slope until you come to the water. Scan the metal structure below the water and then continue by crossing over the water.

Following the path, you’ll come across Dr Gorsky’s tracks. Follow these down the hill until you come to an area with lava flowing down the rockface into the water. Follow the path that leads straight ahead, and you’ll be able to head up the hill to find another path the curves around to the left. Take this path, which will lead you to the top of the cliff, where more metal structures await.

Just past the structures, you’ll find the first flag planted by Dr Gorsky in The Invincible. Use your telescope to view the black brushes from this point when prompted. You’ll then be told the probe can map out the best path. Turn around and follow the probe as it leads you to the black brushes. Investigate these mysterious plants and head through them to trigger a cutscene. Afterwards you’ll wake up and can continue through the brushes into a cave.

Follow the path and you’ll find the rope that Dr Gorsky used to descend from the ledge you’re standing on. Head down and you’ll find yourself at the bottom with nowhere to go. You’ll have to make a decision between jumping down from quite some height or jumping to grab the probe. I’d recommend using the probe as it’s a safer way to get down. It greatly decreases the distance you need to drop.

You’ll now come across an entire city-like structure made of the metal you’ve been following. Head across the ledge to the right and follow the path. When you come across a floor made of metal, you’ll need to cross it. However, you’ll want to have your metal detector out so you can scan for the bright green weak points to avoid standing on them. Doing this should prevent you from breaking parts of the bridge and falling.

Continue along the path, crossing more of the metallic bridges as you go. At the end of the path, you’ll find another flag placed by Dr Gorsky, along with a bunch of his abandoned things. Now head to your right and climb down the ledge. You’ll spot a fresh set of tracks to follow.

Stick to the left as you continue along the path. You’ll spot a bunch more abandoned things at the bottom of a ledge. Continue past them and you’ll find a way around. Cross the metal bridge and head lower. You’ll come across a gap in the rock structure — squeeze through it and use your tracker, which is now in range of Dr Gorsky. Follow the white dots and you’ll find his backpack and then him not far after.

That’s how you navigate to and find Dr Gorsky in The Invincible. It’s quite the journey to find him and once you do, things get even more intense!