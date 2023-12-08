Locating some materials in this mode can be a dangerous task. Here’s how to find Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Find Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

The most important thing to know about Flexwood is that you can’t find it by wandering a few feet away from your cushy village. Flexwood is only present in the desert biome, and you’ll want to make sure you have everything just right when you venture out to this Arrakis-like area.

In order to get Flexwood, you’ll need to cut down cacti, which are pretty easy to come by. They spawn all over the desert biome and usually in groups. However, before you start running after them like Jack Torrance in The Shining, you need to know that it takes at least a Rare Forest Axe to cut them down. That item requires three Knotroot Rods, which means a trip to the caves is in your future, and five Cut Amber.

How to Make Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

Before heading back to your Village with your new material, you’ll want to make sure that you have enough for the project you have in mind. Venturing into the desert is no easy feat, and if you aren’t careful, you’ll die and have to return to that spot to retrieve the contents of your inventory. Once you feel comfortable with your amount of Flexwood, though, you can head home and turn them into Rods.

Just like creating Knotroot Rods, you’ll place your Flexwood into the Lumber Mill and wait for the process to complete. It may not be glamorous, but it’s honest work.

