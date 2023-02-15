When it comes to brewing potions in Hogwarts Legacy there are countless items players will need to make the most out of their concoctions and tinctures. Some of these resources can be farmed from enemies, but there are certain occasions when players will need to grow specific plants to get the ingredients their potions need to succeed. Of these plants, one of the most valuable is Fluxweed Stems, which are needed in a wide variety of potions. So what’s the best way to get Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts Legacy?

You Can Get Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts Legacy by Growing Them, or Buying Them for a Higher Price

The most cost-effective way to get Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts Legacy is by growing them yourself with the necessary seeds and potting conditions. Players will need to complete a major Room of Requirement side quest to get started.

First you’ll need to tackle the “Tomes and Tribulations” quest, which will allow you to unlock the Room of Requirement, as well as access to small pots and potting tables where you can start your gardening journey. But to grow Fluxweed Stems, the player will need a large potting table and large pot which is not immediately available to conjure in the Room of Requirement — luckily, we know how to get large pots. Once purchased, large pots and potting tables will be available to conjure back at the Room of Requirement.

Once this is complete you’ll need to head to Hogsmeade to visit The Magic Neep, where you will be able to purchase Fluxweed seeds to grow the stems. Also keep in mind The Magic Neep will be where you can fulfill many of your other seed needs throughout your time at Hogwarts, except for Mandrake.

You can plant these seeds back in a large pot in the Room of Requirement, and they will take 15 real world minutes to grow. After the time has passed, you will be able to harvest the Fluxweed Stems. Once harvested, they will be a key ingredient in brewing potions like Focus and Felix Felicis.

Note that if you’re in a bind you can simply buy Fluxweed Stems themselves at The Magic Neep, though this can be pricey, and growing them yourself can save you a lot of money.

And that’s how you find and grow Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts Legacy.