How to Find the Crane IDs in Stellar Blade

We’ve defeated a Corruptor in Stellar Blade and stolen a massive battery that we’ve tucked away… somewhere. Now, we’ve got to find those Crane IDs. Here’s how to find all three Crane IDs in Stellar Blade.

How to Find All Three Crane IDs in Stellar Blade

We’re not out of the frying pan yet. We still need to traverse the Construction Zone. And to do that, we’ll need three Crane IDs. Here’s how to get each one:

How to Find the First Crane ID in Stellar Blade

Screenshots by The Escapist

First, I’ll be using the supply camp at the center of the Construction Zone for orientation. With that in mind, head to the leftmost building. Climb up the rubble and up the ramp, then jump to swing on the bar to reach the second floor. Be wary, as there are quite a few ambushes here.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Work your way up to the next floor. Here, you can grab a collectible drink.

Screenshots by The Escapist

But more importantly, you can use the bar in the open window to swing forward and left to access the top floor. On this floor, you’ll find a Cricket Butcher. Defeat it, then claim the first Crane ID in the chest. Use the rope beside it to slide down.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the Second Crane ID in Stellar Blade

Screenshots by The Escapist

Next, head toward the supply camp. Before you reach the next tall building under construction, turn right. There will be a long path that’s exactly opposite to the supply camp. Follow the path, and you’ll find the third building past the statue of a man on a horse.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Climb up the boxes and the ladder, and you’ll find yourself on the second floor. Expect plenty of resistance and a Guardian just beside the chest. Once the Naytiba Warriors are dead, you can claim the second card in the chest.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the Third Crane ID in Stellar Blade

Screenshots by The Escapist

For our last Crane ID, we’ll need to go to the rightmost building. Here, you’ll see an elevator and a pile of boxes. The Crane ID can only be accessed by using the elevator. But to do that, we’ll need to turn on the generator.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Climb up the boxes and drop down into the hole immediately in front of you. Once you do, you’ll find some enemies but also a generator. Interact with the generator to turn it on and power up the elevator. You can then head right of the generator to easily exit the building and enter the elevator.

Screenshots by The Escapist

At the top of the building, you’ll get a cutscene with Adam. But more importantly, the chest with the Crane ID will be here. Claim it, and if you like, you can drop to the lower floor and get the chest. To get the chest, you’ll need to jump and dash while in mid-air to reach the second building and then do again it again to reach the third. The chest will have a variety of materials, including an Extreme Polymer Material.

And that’s how to find all the Crane IDs in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

