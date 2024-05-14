Mobile games can be tricky, mostly because they take a lot of power to run. It leads to all kinds of issues, and Solo Leveling: Arise is dealing with its fair share after its worldwide launch. Here’s how to fix the loading issue in Solo Leveling: Arise.

How to Fix the Loading Issue in Solo Leveling: Arise

The loading issue will rear its ugly head in a few different ways. For starters, it may appear as you first start the game, leaving you stuck on the loading menu for longer than you would like. It may also show up after you finish a mission, forcing you to wait to look at the rewards you earned. In either scenario, the best course of action is to restart Solo Leveling: Arise.

That probably isn’t what you want to hear, as restarting the game could get you stuck in an endless loop of loading. However, it’s a risk you have to take if you want to get back to helping Sung Jinwoo become the best version of himself. If the issue persists, then it’s time to look at rebooting your modem. Having spotty Internet can ruin any kind of gaming experience, but it’s going to make running mobile games especially tough.

I ran into the loading issue more than a few times while playing Solo Leveling: Arise, and the first solution seemed to work the best. It definitely got frustrating at times, but I remembered how much Jinwoo went through during the first season of the anime and realized I still had it pretty good.

And that’s how to fix Solo Leveling: Arise‘s loading issue.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile. If you’re looking for fixes for other issues, here’s how to fix a black screen when launching the game.

