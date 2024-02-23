Call of Duty players are having a rough go of it as of late. Bug after bug is popping up in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), forcing players to turn to other titles. Here’s how to fix the Minot Hawthorne error in MW3.

How to Fix the Minot Hawthorne Error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

There’s nothing worse than loading up a game only to be turned away. Title after title has been dealing with issues like this in recent days, including the surprise hit Palworld and Helldivers 2. However, Call of Duty is a juggernaut, and it feels like a franchise as big as this shouldn’t run into so many issues.

The Minot Hawthorne error has been around since MW3‘s release. At first, it kept people wanting to grind the campaign from loading missions. That was frustrating when the game first came out, but months later, the error is rearing its ugly head again. This time around, however, players are reporting it showing up in Multiplayer and Zombies, meaning there’s nowhere to go to avoid it.

Despite players letting their frustration be heard the first time, a fix to the Minot Hawthorne error never came. That means players will be unable to play the mode they want until a patch comes along. That’s definitely not what players want to hear, and with another issue resetting everyone to level one, Minot Hawthorne’s reappearance comes at the worst possible time. The official Call of Duty Updates X account does say it’s aware of all of the issues and is working to set things right, though.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.