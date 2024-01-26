The more popular a game gets, the more likely small bumps in the road are going to get bigger. Here’s how to fix the Palworld “Session Search” error.

How to Fix the Palworld Session Search Error

While not as frustrating as the “The match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game” error, the “Session Search” error in Palworld can still be a pain in the butt. It usually appears when trying to connect to a World in Palworld and can keep players from continuing their journey with their Pals. Unfortunately, there isn’t a fix that will guarantee the error won’t pop up again, but there are a few things players can try to hold it off for a bit.

The first fix is to try and update the game. The cause of the “The match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game” error was people trying to jump into Palworld without running the latest version, and that could be the problem here as well.

If updating doesn’t do the trick, though, turning off the Multiplayer option for the World may help since the error has to do with actually joining a specific World. So, not having to worry about other people trying to join the session could take care of the problem.

Finally, restarting the game and rebooting the Internet may cause the error in Palworld to go back into hiding. Again, this isn’t guaranteed to get rid of the error forever, but it may be good enough to allow you to play for a few hours and make some progress.

And that’s how to fix the “Session Search” error in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.