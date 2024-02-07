Loading up Call of Duty already takes a lot of willpower, as gamers are sure to run into sweaty player after sweaty player. And it’s only made worse when there’s trouble launching the game. Here’s how to fix the “Your profile was signed out” error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

How to Fix the ‘Your Profile Was Signed Out’ Error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The “Your profile was signed out” error has been present in MW3 for a few months, leaving players scratching their heads because the game won’t work properly. However, despite the immediate impulse to want to do something drastic, it’s important to know that the issue is on Activision’s end.

This error is likely appearing due to a large number of people trying to get on the game and the servers needing to find a way to ease the stress. It’s more likely to occur when a major update happens, such as the release of a new Season. Thankfully, it’s not game-breaking, and after a little bit of effort, players will be headed to the in-game lobby and ready to get some wins.

The first thing to check when trying to take care of the “Your profile was signed out” error in MW3 is to check on your Internet connection. An unstable connection can lead to issues, but if you’re good to go, you can move on to the second option, which is to restart the game. Trying to sign in again after a hard restart will give you a better chance of slipping through the cracks.

The final and simplest option is to wait out the error. Since it’s a server issue, stepping away from the game for a bit and trying out a different game will allow MW3 to take care of the problem itself without you having to be part of the mess.

And that’s how to fix the “Your profile was signed out” error in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.