How to Fix Wuthering Waves Stuck Verifying File Integrity

It's just a matter of time
Published: May 24, 2024 05:25 pm

Aside from the many problems and issues that are (hopefully) being addressed over the next few days in Wuthering Waves, one of the many errors players are finding is being stuck on the Verifying File Integrity message on the launcher, which has been more than inconvenient.

How to Fix the Verifying File Integrity Stuck Error in Wuthering Waves

Unfortunately, there’s no definitive fix for Wuthering Waves being stuck trying to verify its file integrity other than waiting. That’s definitely not the answer you were looking for, but it’s the only one for now. Players have tried many different methods such as disabling their antivirus/firewalls, restarting the game or even rebooting their devices, but when your launcher gets stuck on this step, it seems like nothing will work out, for some reason.

Due to the game’s constant updates and small patches, file verification could happen at any moment when you open the game, even though it was working fine the last time you did. This can lead you to experience your launcher trying to verify the whole game’s files for a long time, from minutes to even hours. It seems more frequent with older GPU models, but it could still happen to anyone.

If you end up getting stuck on the launcher like that, you have no option other than waiting until it does its thing. Go out for a bit or play another game while you wait. Things should be normal the next time you open the game until a new update rolls out, at least. But with so many announced fixes to issues surrounding the game, this could be happening more frequently than you would expect.

If you want to be a bit more extreme, you could instead try to uninstall your game and reinstall it once again. This isn’t worth the effort most of the time, as it could lead to an even bigger waiting time instead, and the issues might still be present even then. So your best bet is, unfortunately, just to keep on waiting until a fix for this specific issue is released.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

